Julian Love says Seahawks defense started year on ‘whole different level’
There seems to be a lot of optimism coming out of the Pacific Northwest when it comes to a franchise that will take the field for its 50th NFL campaign this year. The Seattle Seahawks have finished above .500 in each of the past three seasons, but only have one postseason appearance to show for it. Perhaps it’s no surprise that general manager John Schneider was as busy as he was this offseason, especially when it came to the offensive side of the ball.
Cameron Van Til of Seattle Sports recently assessed the Seahawks’ offseason to date when it came to their performances in OTAs and mandatory minicamp. He had this to say about the side of the ball that happens to be head coach Mike Macdonald’s specialty.
“For the most part,” explained Van Til, “the first-team defense held the upper hand over the first-team offense. The defense routinely came up with stops in the red-zone, intercepted Sam Darnold three times in the span of two OTA practices and consistently provided sticky coverage in the secondary that left few openings for Seattle’s new quarterback to attack…”
“Of course, it’s no surprise the defense had its way, given the dramatic contrast in continuity between the two sides of the ball,” said Van Til. “The offense is breaking in a new quarterback and new wide receivers while installing a new scheme under a new offensive coordinator. It’s the complete opposite on defense, where nearly every key contributor returns from a group that evolved into a top-five unit in the NFL over the second half of last season. The defense also has the benefit of scheme familiarity as it heads into Year 2 of head coach Mike Macdonald’s cutting-edge system.”
Seahawks’ safety Julian Love, who is entering his third season with the team, had this observation. “I think last year obviously there was so much to figure out and it takes a while,” said the 2023 Pro Bowler. “We just started on a whole different level (this year). We just know how each other works. The camaraderie and the chemistry (are) heightened. And so now that standard is high from the jump.”
That "jump" begins for real when Macdonald’s new-look club hosts the rival San Francisco 49ers on September 7.
