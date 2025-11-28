NFL writer poses ominous question for Seattle Seahawks' playoff run

By now we know the Seattle Seahawks are one of the best teams in the NFL this season. Two weeks ago, they took the toughest team in the league down to the wire despite getting the worst possible results from their starting quarterback.

So, while Sam Darnold's four-interception performance against the Los Angeles Rams was concerning, that kind of game may not necessarily stop this team from going all the way.

Some analysts are still convinced that Darnold's odd bad games could cost this team dearly down the stretch, though. Here's what Brad Gagnon at Bleacher Report had to say about Darnold's ability to perform in big games.

"There are few weak spots on this team, but it's impossible to watch this run without wondering if turnover-happy quarterback Sam Darnold will again fold when it matters most this winter."

While it's fair to question Darnold's turnover total, the idea that he can't win big games has already been proven false multiple times over the last two seasons.

Last year Darnold took the Minnesota Vikings into Lumen Field and beat Seattle in a thiller when the Seahawks were playing their best ball of the season. This year, Darnold has score major victories against tough teams like Houston and Pittsburgh and came extremely close to upsetting the 49ers and the Buccaneers.

The real question is whether Darnold will have to face the Rams a third time in the playoffs - they have proven to be by far his toughest matchup and have gotten two putrid performances out of him the last two times he's faced them.

There's no guarantee that will happen, though. If the seeding falls the right way the Seahawks may avoid the Rams entirely and not have to worry about Darnold laying another egg against LA.

Even if they do, it's not a given that Darnold will have an awful game. The Vikings also faced the Rams in the middle of the 2024 season. Even though Minnesota lost the matchup, Darnold posted a strong line of 18/25 for 240 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

In many ways, this still looks like the best team in the NFL on paper - and Darnold has only had a few months to build chemistry with his new receivers. They should only get better with time.

