Seattle Seahawks boss John Schneider excluded from list of NFL's best GMs
He’s been a member of the organization dating back to 2010, the same year the Seattle Seahawks hired Pete Carroll to be the franchise’s eighth head coach. John Schneider has been part of an organization that has enjoyed its share of success with very few pitfalls. The Seahawks own a 147-96-1 win-loss record since 2010, along with a 9-9 postseason resume.
There have been five NFC West titles and a total of 10 playoff appearances in 15 seasons. The team appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls in 2013 (XLVIII) and ’14 (XLIX)—defeating the Denver Broncos in the former (43-8) and losing to the New England Patriots (28-24) the following year.
Over the weekend, Matt Johnson of Sportnaut came up with his Top 10 NFL general managers. The list is headed by Howie Roseman, the architect of the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The two-time Super Bowl champion executive is followed in order by Les Snead (Rams), Brad Holmes (Lions), Eric DeCosta (Ravens), Brett Veach (Chiefs), Brian Gutekunst (Packers), the combination of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch (49ers), Brandon Beane (Bills), Jason Licht (Buccaneers), and Nick Caserio (Texans).
All are certainly worthy candidates, but it is a bit surprising that Schneider didn’t crack the Top 10 (was he No. 11?). There’s a lot to be said for being part of a team that won a Lombardi Trophy, as well as a franchise that played on Super Sunday in consecutive seasons. It’s worth noting that despite his long tenure with the organization, 2024 marked “the first time in his career” that Schneider had final say when it came to the team’s coaching staff, as well as all football personnel.
It was a particularly busy offseason in the Pacific Northwest. Schneider dealt quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders and signed journeyman and 2024 Pro Bowler Sam Darnold. Wide receiver DK Metcalf was traded to the Steelers, the club parted ways with veteran wideout Tyler Lockett, and Schneider signed receivers Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Seattle entered April’s draft with 10 selections and wound up choosing 11 players—nine of those on offense.
The Seahawks haven’t won a division title since 2020, and don’t have a playoff win since 2019. If Mike Macdonald’s club can manage one or both of those feats this upcoming season, perhaps Schneider could find himself on the 2026 version of this list.
