Leonard Williams, Ernest Jones, Devon Witherspoon get disappointing ranking among defensive trios
It was the NFL head-coaching debut for Mike Macdonald in 2024. The Seattle Seahawks finished 10-7 under their new sideline leader. The former defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens saw his side of the ball get off to a good start, suffer through a midseason slump, then close in impressive fashion.
Recently, Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated put together a list of each NFL club’s “defensive triplets.” According to Manzano, “we listed one pass rusher, inside linebacker and defensive back to form each team’s defensive trio.”
When it came to Macdonald’s squad, the choices were defensive end Leonard Williams, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, and cornerback Devon Witherspoon. The selections appeared to be pretty spot on. What was surprising was the No. 22nd ranking, which didn’t seem to correspond with the analysis.
“Williams had one of his best seasons in Year 10,” said Manzano, “playing under the guidance of coach Mike Macdonald. Jones found a home in Seattle after being traded twice last season, going from the Rams to the Titans before landing in Seattle. Witherspoon, the versatile cornerback, continues to prove the team right for taking him fifth in the 2023 draft.”
Williams comes off a Pro Bowl campaign in which he finished with 64 tackles, a team-high 11.0 sacks, and a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown. Jones only played in 10 games with the Seahawks following the move from Tennessee, and still finished third on the club with 94 tackles. He was just behind Witherspoon when it came to stops (98), who also totaled nine passes defensed, one sack, and a forced fumble. He's been named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons.
Williams and Witherspoon are coming off Pro Bowl campaigns, and Jones’ arrival during the season was a big boost to the team’s run defense. So, was Manzano’s ranking of this trio fair or not?
