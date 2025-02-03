Luka Doncic stunner inspires equally lopsided trade scenario for Seahawks, Raiders
In the middle of the night the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off what may be the most stunning trade in NBA history, dealing Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks as part of a three-team deal that brings superstar Luka Doncic to LA to pair with LeBron James. The nature of the deal is so lopsided that some observers are suspicious about it - some even implying the leauge itself may have been involved in an effort to boost their sinking ratings.
That's over our pay-grade, but what is clear is the Lakers got away with highway robbery here, and now all of the sudden even the most wild trade scenarios seem plausible. If there were an NFL version of the Doncic trade it would probably look something like the Buffalo Bills sending Josh Allen to the Cleveland Browns for Myles Garrett - only if Garrett played just 10 games a year due to injuries.
What might a wild Doncic trade scenario look like for the Seattle Seahawks? Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox came up with an idea that would have Seattle fans howling. His scenario sends Geno Smith and DK Metcalf to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Maxx Crosby.
B/R on wild Seahawks-Raiders swap
"Smith will turn 35 in October but is an above-average starter—he was also a Pro Bowler in 2022 and 2023, his last two seasons under Carroll. Metcalf is a two-time Pro Bowler who could partner with Bowers and Jakobi Meters to give Las Vegas a dangerous receiving corps. Replacing Crosby wouldn't be easy, but this deal would, theoretically, give the Raiders an offense capable of keeping pace in the talented AFC West right away."
Maxx Crosby is a hell of a pass rusher and defender in general, but he's obviously not worth a franchise quarterback and number one wide receiver. If general manager John Schneider were to pull off a trade like this he'd do lasting damage to the team's brand, as the Mavs have done with theirs.
Lord, save us all from bad owners.
