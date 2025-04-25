Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch would love this quote from Grey Zabel
The Seattle Seahawks were a ground-first offense for years, and if their first round pick of OL Grey Zabel in the 2025 NFL Draft is any indication, they might be going back to their ground and pound roots. After being selected, Zabel was asked about running RPOs, which is the acronym typically reserved for Run/Pass Option. Zabel apparently has a different meaning for the term.
According to Seahawks reporter John Boyle, Zabel said they ran a lot of RPOs at North Dakota State: "Run power often." It’s a quote that would make former Seahawks running back and Seattle legend Marshawn Lynch smile.
Discussing his infamous Beast Quake run against the New Orleans Saints, Lynch talked about the power run scheme, and the attitude that comes with it.
“So we get into the huddle, and they call 17 power. I was like ‘oh my god, I’ve been trying to get in power for so long. With power, you’re running straight downhill. You know where we’re coming, and we know where you’re going to be lined up at, and you just have to stop it. I’m saying I’m better than you.”
Lynch’s narration of the play is must-watch. Take the two minutes to watch the full clip. It’s one of the greatest runs in NFL history.
Power is exactly what Lynch said – you line it up and you impose your will. It requires great blocking from mobile interior offensive linemen that can pull and get out in front and do the nasty work against opposing defensive fronts. Zabel is exactly that.
The Seahawks are undergoing a major change on defense, and while rumors have swirled in recent weeks indicating that one of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet could be available via trade, nothing has materialized at this point.
With Sam Darnold now under center and both wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on to new teams, maybe Seattle is leaning into their old identity of imposing their will on the ground. Zabel will bring the nastiness up front necessary to start making that shift in identity.
