Grey Zabel highlights: New Seahawks OL shines in college highlight reel
Offensive linemen are never sexy NFL Draft picks, but they are necessary to building a winning team.
The Seattle Seahawks finally seemed to realize that on Thursday night, as they selected North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel at No. 18 overall in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This marks the first time the Seahawks have drafted an interior offensive lineman in the first round since 2016, as well as the first time they've drafted any offensive lineman in the first round since 2022.
Boasting great athleticism at 6-6 and 312 pounds, Zabel has the tools to be an anchor up front for Seattle. Traits only go so far, though. It's what Zabel's done on the field that made him such an enticing prospect, and the perfect fit for a Seahawks team that desperately needed help along the interior.
Just after making the pick, the Seahawks released a highlight reel with some of Zabel's best moments over the past year, and fans should like what they see.
The reel starts out with some quality pass-blocking reps. Probably the most impressive of those reps came against Montana State, where he Zabel held off an edge rusher's spin move for his quarterback to throw a dart for a touchdown.
However, the final clip of the montage is the most impressive at all, at least in this writer's opinion. In said clip, he pulls out wide to block on a running play and completely manhandles a smaller defender to spring a long touchdown.
It's important to note that all these clips show Zabel at left tackle, where he started every game last season but definitely won't play in Seattle as Charles Cross has that spot on lock. That said, Zabel has played four of five offensive line positions, so his skills will likely translate regardless of where he lines up.
The Seahawks still have a ways to go to fully fix their offensive line, but adding Zabel is certainly a fantastic start.
