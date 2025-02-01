Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch on who he wants to win the Super Bowl and why
In eight days we will witness the climax of the 2024 NFL season when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles meet up in the Super Bowl down in New Orleans. For the Chiefs it will be their fifth appearance in the championship game in six seasons, a remarkable run of dominance in the AFC that's reminiscent of the league's last dynasty.
However, this time Kansas City has a chance to do something that not even Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots managed to accomplish: win three straight Super Bowls. Nobody has managed to do it yet, in fact. That's why Seattle Seahawks great Marshawn Lynch says he is rooting for the Chiefs - he wants to see NFL history happen.
Marshawn Lynch on potential Chiefs 3-peat
As always, Marshawn's charisma makes a compelling case. That being said, like most of the country we will be rooting for the Chiefs to lose moreso than the Eagles to win.
As remarkable as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes' run has been, there's a real case of Chiefs fatigue going on. Some of it boils down to tedious culture-war nonsense about Taylor Swift and Mahomes' family - a lot of it has to do withthe perception that Kansas City is favored by the officials - and it's difficult to argue with that idea given the way this season has gone down, with the Chiefs winning close game after close game in no small part thanks to some questionable calls and no-calls.
