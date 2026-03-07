Who the Seahawks Must Re-Sign in Free Agency — and Who They Don’t

The Seattle Seahawks have some free agents that they could look to re-sign in the next couple of days.

However, not every free agent of theirs needs to be re-signed. Here's a look at all nine unrestricted free agents and a quick dive into whether or not they need to return to the Seahawks.

WR Dareke Young — No

Young is primarily a special teams contributor, and the team could find a replacement for him in the draft or even in undrafted free agency.

LB Chazz Surratt — No

Much like Young, Surratt is someone that could be replaced by a rookie in the upcoming season.

OT Josh Jones — No

The Seahawks will likely add a veteran offensive lineman at some point during the offseason, but that person doesn't necessarily need to be Jones. The Seahawks will probably look into a possible reunion, but it wouldn't be a major loss if he did not return.

CB Riq Woolen — No

Woolen is a player that could do well on another team, but after last season, it was clear that he and the coaching staff were not seeing eye to eye at all times. Therefore, it might be in the best interest for all parties to move elsewhere.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the New England Patriots. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DE Boye Mafe — No

Mafe is one of three players that would be ideal to re-sign; however, given his market value, there's a good chance he will not return to the Seahawks, and the team doesn't need to sign him at such a large number.

WR Rashid Shaheed — No

Like Mafe, Shaheed is going to receive a ton of interest in free agency, especially at a premier position like the wide receiver spot. Ultimately, a team is going to sign Shaheed for a lot of money that the Seahawks will likely use to extend Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

RB Kenneth Walker III — No

With the Seahawks not using the franchise tag on Kenneth Walker III, it became clear that the team views him as expendable. He's an excellent player, as evidenced in the Super Bowl, but the team will likely look to sign someone with a little bit more value on their contract.

DB Coby Bryant — Yes

The Seahawks are hoping to bring back as many free agents as possible, but if there were one or two people that should be prioritized, Bryant is one of them. He is due for a massive raise, but with Woolen unlikely to come back, the Seahawks would benefit from bringing Bryant back into the fold.

CB Josh Jobe — Yes

Much like Bryant, Jobe is someone the Seahawks should prioritize keeping. Jobe started 15 games for the Seahawks this past season and he could be signed at a reasonable contract, even if it comes with a slight raise.

The Seahawks have one of the best secondaries in the league, so losing three members of that unit would be a tough pill to swallow. The team should make sure it only has one or two casualties.

