Marvin Harrison Jr. implodes again, Seahawks defense takes advantage
Losing a game is one thing, but the absolute worst thing in the NFL is missing on a first-round draft pick. While there's still time for him to turn it around, it's certainly starting to look like the Arizona Cardinals whiffed badly when they picked Marvin Harrison Jr. in 2024.
Despite having a Hall of Fame father to learn from, Harrison's career is off to a rocky start. In his rookie year he managed to total 885 yards and eight touchdowns - but that doesn't include the tons of points and yards he left on the field. So far in 2025 things haven't improved.
Just moments after running the wrong route, resulting in an embarrassing incompletion - Harrison bobbled what should have been a catch over the middle, with predictable results. Watch Harrison get lit up and drop the ball, leading to an interception for Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones.
Marvin Harrison Jr.'s fumble/INT
Harrison entered Week 4 with just 10 catches for 142 yards and one touchdown - not the kind of production you want out of a first-round draft pick.
As ugly as Harrison's game has been (and Murray at times, too), the Cardinals are hanging tough thanks to their much-improved defense. The Seahawks were unable to capitalize on the opportunity and lead 7-3 at the two-minute warning.
