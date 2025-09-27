Mike Macdonald hyper-focused on improving one part of the Seattle Seahawks' game
As far as weaknesses go, the Seattle Seahawks seem to have very few so far this season. On offense, Sam Darnold is throwing the ball at an elite level, the DK Metcalf-less wide receiver corps is better than expected and the offensive line isn't a total dumpster fire for a change.
On defense the situation is even cleaner. Aside from some coverage and penalty issues from floundering cornerback Riq Woolen and a couple of missed tackles from inside linebacker Tyrice Knight there's really nothing that jumps out that could become a true liability on this side of the ball.
Their special teams unit has been sensational, as well. A year after Jay Harbaugh's phase was one of the worst in the NFL they're now arguably the best. Add it all up and you have a really strong team all around.
One exception to the rule is the Seahawks' run game, which has had moments but as of yet no real consistent production. Head coach Mike Macdonald seems to be hyper-focused on improving this part of the game during the team's extended break, per Gregg Bell at theTacoma News Tribune.
Mike Macdonald on Seahawks' run game
"There’s opportunities for us as a football team to capitalize on, and that’s how we’re executing in those moments, how we’re calling it, and our philosophy... I don’t have the answers to that right now, but I know we’ll be looking at that and our run game. “Where’s our run game? What are we doing well? How can we improve?"
There's little doubt that the Seahawks have plenty of talent at this position. Kenneth Walker III is one of the most athletic and dynamic backs in the league and Zach Charbonnet is a very strong second option.
However, through four games the results have been disappointing. As a team Seattle is averaging just under 111 rushing yards per game, which ranks 16th in the league. That's despite having the most attempts (123) in the NFL so far.
At least part of the issue is their run blocking, which has been solid in short yardage situations but otherwise underwhelming. PFF has the Seahawks ranked 14th in run blocking and ESPN has them 19th in run block win rate.
While not terrible, those rankings are also a far cry from the utterly dominant run blocking we saw during the preseason, when Seattle's starters rolled over their opponents in such a way that it looked like they were about to punish the entire league in this department.
If Macdonald and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak can engineer a solution during the mini-bye week, they will have plugged the only real hole that this team has right now - making them practically invicible.
