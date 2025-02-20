DK Metcalf named dream scenario trade target for potential NFL dynasty
The Kansas City Chiefs got stomped in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles a couple of weeks ago. The most obvious mismatch between the two heavyweights was at the line of scrimmage, where the Eagles had their way on both sides of the ball. While Kansas City will need to upgrade their pass rush to catch up with Philly, the Chiefs could also use some more weapons for Patrick Mahomes on the other side of the ball, where they were out-gunned by the Eagles' skill players.
If the Chiefs decide they need to replace some of what Tyreek Hill used to bring to table for their passing offense, they might choose to target Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Going into the offseason, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport has named Metcalf a "dream scenario" trade target for the reigning AFC champs.
B/R on Chiefs - DK Metcalf
"There has been quite a bit of speculation the Seahawks could move the two-time Pro Bowler. It wouldn't be cheap—a deal of this magnitude could require both Kansas City's 31st overall pick and a new contract for Metcalf. But the Chiefs are one of a few teams for which dealing its first pick for a proven veteran makes sense. And a passing attack featuring Rashee Rice and Metcalf outside and Xavier Worthy in the slot would be terrifying for opposing defenses."
A 31st overall pick is nothing to sneeze at, but it also sounds like a relatively small return for such a valuable weapon. Keep in mind that right now trading Metcalf is a net negative for the Seahawks from a salary cap perspective under his current contract. While dealing DK would save them $10,875,471 in cap space, it would also cost them $21 million in dead money if they make the trade before June 1. After June 1 the Seahawks would save a little over $18 million, but they would still take a dead money hit of $13.875 million.
If general manager John Schneider is going to seriously consider such a trade, the Chiefs are going to have the sweeten the pot a bit. Kansas City also holds pick Nos. 63, 66 and 95 overall in the 2025 NFL draft. Including one of those picks in the DK deal might be enough to stomach losing Metcalf and taking a big dead money hit.
That said, the Chiefs probably won't want to part with two high picks, even for a stud like Metcalf. Perhaps they could agree to take on a bigger chunk of Metcalf's salary to make the math more palatable for Seattle. For now, this particular trade scenario belongs in the "dream" category, because unless Metcalf signs a new contract it's not happening.
