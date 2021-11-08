Seahawks Holding Internal Discussions on Potential Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

Set to hit the waiver wire on Monday, Seattle has expressed interest in signing Beckham if he becomes a free agent. But it remains unclear whether the team will put in a claim to try and acquire the veteran receiver while taking on his current contract.

With Odell Beckham Jr. set to be released by the Browns on Monday, the Seahawks have had internal discussions about signing the three-time Pro Bowl receiver if he manages to slip through waivers.

According to multiple sources, Seattle has interest in the possibility of teaming Beckham up with quarterback Russell Wilson and star receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett for the remainder of the season. What remains unclear, however, is whether or not general manager John Schneider will put in a claim and pick up the rest of his remaining salary to make it happen.

As part of his organized split in Cleveland, Beckham negotiated to have the final two years on his contract terminated late last week, setting him up to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Once he officially hits waivers tomorrow, all 31 other teams will have a 24-hour window to put in a claim. Any team awarded him on waivers would have to absorb a $7.25 million cap hit for the rest of the season.

If Beckham goes unclaimed, the Browns would be on the hook for $4.25 million in addition to whatever his new team signs him for.

Currently, thanks to a slow 3-5 start, the Seahawks sit ninth on the waiver wire order. But with Wilson expected to return from finger surgery in the near future, the team remains confident they will be able to make a run in the second half and per OverTheCap.com, they have $13.3 million in cap room. They are one of only nine teams with enough cap space to take on Beckham's contract.

Confirming an earlier report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, sources indicated Beckham had Seattle on his short list of preferred teams if he slips through waivers and becomes a free agent due to his prior relationship with Wilson. While New Orleans and San Francisco have been floated as other potential landing spots, he would prefer to join a contender with a proven veteran quarterback.

If Beckham were to join the Seahawks through waivers or as a free agent signee, he would have to be accepting of a role as the team's No. 3 target behind Metcalf and Lockett, who are both on pace for more than 1,200 yards in 2021. He was averaging less than six targets per game with the Browns this year and with those other two star wideouts playing alongside him, he may not approach that number.

However, Beckham would be catching passes from one of the NFL's premier deep ball throwers in Wilson and has been a reliable weapon on slants and screens throughout his career, which could add another dimension to Seattle's aerial attack. The presence of Metcalf and Lockett would ensure opponents wouldn't be able to double team him either, setting him up with favorable coverage matchups to exploit.

In the past, Schneider wouldn't have attempted to take on such a large contract like Beckham's for only half of a season as a rental for the Seahawks. But he's rarely had this much cap space at his disposal in the middle of a season and with a unique opportunity to add another dynamic weapon to Wilson's arsenal without losing draft picks, it will be interesting to see if he decides to pull the trigger and put in a claim.