Devon Witherspoon's analysis on Philip Rivers was unintentionally hysterical

All things considered, 44-year-old quarterback Philip Rivers played well for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. But the Seattle Seahawks' defense knew he wasn't going to be the same player he was when he retired after the 2020 season.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen had an excellent game plan for his team: Give Rivers plays where he can deliver the ball quickly, and run the ball effectively.

Rivers, known to be a gunslinging pocket passer during his previous 17-year NFL career, didn't have quite as much mustard on his throws as he used to in the Seahawks' 18-16 win over the Colts in Week 15.

With floatier throws than are typical of an NFL quarterback, it changed how Seattle played Rivers and the Colts' offense.

“We just changed our mindset on how to play the ball," Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon told Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. "Not how tight [our coverage is] or how we play man coverage, just how we play the ball.”

The Seahawks anticipated that Rivers' arm might not be what it once was. Although it wasn't certain that Rivers would start until late in the week, they were ready for a different type of thrower.

“Yeah, it was different," Witherspoon added. "But we had prepared for it throughout the week, like coach Macdonald said. So, we was ready for it."

Rivers completed 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and one interception, which came on his very last throw of the game as the Colts attempted a last gasp.

It's hard to say whether Rivers is the Colts' best option for the remainder of the season. He's still accurate, but the consistent lob passes are hardly ideal for an NFL quarterback. Couple that with the fact that he can't push the ball downfield, and the Indianapolis offense is quite limited.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was able to craft a game plan that would have the Seahawks guessing based on what Rivers could and couldn't do. Other teams now have that film, and it'll be much easier to counter what they were doing.

The Seahawks were the guinea pigs to some extent. What Indianapolis does moving forward may depend on how much better the team looks with a full week of practice under their belt while Rivers is under center.

