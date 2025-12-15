Seattle Seahawks slip in NFL power rankings after close call vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Seattle Seahawks were supposed to crush the Indianapolis Colts by two touchdowns yesterday - and after watching one drive from Philip Rivers it wasn't difficult to see why.

Even though Rivers' throws had less zip on them than any pro quarterback we've seen, the Colts played the Seahawks tough and took them right down to the wire. Seattle was lucky to escape with a two-point win, thanks to a strong day defensively and a literally perfect game from Jason Myers.

The offense was awful for the vast majority of the game, and Sam Darnold didn't find any rhythm with his receivers until the fourth quarter.

So, even though they won, the Seahawks have slipped two spots in Sportsnaut's latest NFL power rankings. They've gone from No. 1 last week to No. 3 today, with the top spot now belonging to the division rival LA Rams.

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Seahawks lose first place in power rankings

"For the second consecutive week, Rashid Shaheed delivered the big play that seemed to propel the Seattle Seahawks to a win. In a victory over Indianapolis that was far too close for comfort, Shaheed finished second in receiving yards (74) and tacked on 131 kickoff return yards. Seattle now gets a chance to regain some control of its playoff positioning if it can beat the Rams on Thursday Night Football. However, a victory is far from a given considering how poorly Sam Darnold has played in big games."

Shaheed's clutch contributions are a welcome development, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba got his usual 100+ yards. However, this offense is starting to look like more of a weakness than a strength.

The second half against Atlanta was an exception to the rule, but otherwise this unit has not performed all that well since they first faced the Rams in Week 11.

The crux of the problem is that the Seahawks' offensive line is allowing a lot of quick pressure on Sam Darnold, and that's his greatest weakness. The pressures are throwing his confidence and his timing off, putting a low ceiling over what had been the league's most-explosive offense for much of the season.

Seattle's run game looks better than it did early in the year, but it's not efficient enough to make up for what the team has lost in the passing game these last few weeks.

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has to figure something out before the playoffs begin, because if this group keeps performing like this the Seahawks are likely on their way to a quick exit.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) audibles over center against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

