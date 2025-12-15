Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from a narrow win over the Indianapolis Colts

Welp, that happened.

The Seattle Seahawks were expected to walk all over the Indianapolis Colts and their 44-year old quarterback today, but they didn't exactly come out on fire and determined to make it so. Seattle was sloppy and slow in the first half but eventually found momentum in the second and wound up winning a close one by a score of 18-16.

Here are your studs and duds from a narrow Week 15 win for Seattle.

Dud: QB Sam Darnold

The narrative that Sam Darnold can't perform against a tough defense is not going away anytime soon. Darnold was rattled by the Colts' rushers from the very start and never really established a rhythm with Jaxon Smith-Njigba or any of his other receivers until very late in the game. Darnold also took a couple of hits scrambling that he should have had the awareness to avoid. He finished 22/36 for 271 yards, no touchdowns and an 84.4 passer rating.

Dud: RB Ken Walker

Seattle's offense was no better trying to run the rock, as Ken Walker and everyone else who tried their hand rushing got decisively clamped down by a tough Indy defensive front. While Zach Charbonnet eventually got going, Walker was unable to get off the ground. He posted just 17 yards on nine carries.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Stud: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

JSN got offto a slow start as Seattle's offense sputtered once again to begin the game. However, Smith-Njigba eventually got into his bag and wound up with yet another All-Star statline. He caught seven of nine targets from Darnold and racked up 113 receiving yards.

Stud: WR/KR Rashid Shaheed

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been this team's go-to playmaker all season long, but Rashid Shaheed is starting to consistently show he can produce them, as well. Shaheed didn't have any electrifying 100-yard touchdowns this wee, but he did put up 131 yards on five kickoff return attempts plus five catches and 74 receiving yards, including a couple in the clutch.

Stud: DB Nick Emmanwori

This was also far from the best day for Mike Macdonald's defense, that had been playing at a high level in its last seven games. One exception to the rule was rookie slugger Nick Emmanwori, who continues to make an impact all over the field. Emmanwori made several jarring stops early on and finished the game with seven tackles and two PBUs.

Dud: Seahawks pass rush

Seattle came into this week leading the NFL in pressures, but they weren't able to get to old man Philip Rivers the way they should have - especially given how slow he was moving out there. The Seahawks just weren't able to get past Indy's offensive line, though. In the end Rivers was only sacked once and took four QB hits.

Stud: K Jason Myers

This is starting to happen a bit often for our taste, but Jason Myers managed to keep the Seahawks in this game even though they were not performing well in the other two phases. Myers connected on all six of his field goal attemps, including a 52-yarder and the game-winner from 55 yards out. He's now 37/42 on the season.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter at Lumen Field. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

