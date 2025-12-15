Pair of Jason Myers records expose Seahawks' biggest shortcomings

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers entered the team's Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts with 31 field goals on the season. Myers already holds the Seahawks' single-season franchise record for field goals in a season with 35, set in 2023.

After making his fifth kick against the Colts on Sunday to give Seattle a late lead, Myers broke his own record in just 14 games. Then he made another to win the game, 18-16, going 6 for 6 on the day.

It was the first time in franchise history a Seahawks kicker has made six field goals in one game.

The Seahawks might be one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses, but they also have a lot of consistency issues. The reliance on Myers highlights how much they've needed his leg to win games this season, especially when the offense goes silent for halves at a time.

Overall, the Seahawks are 12th in red zone efficiency this season (60%). But, including the Colts game, they're 7 for 21 (33.3%) in that area over the last five games. They were just 1 for 7 against Indianapolis.

The offensive inconsistency is significantly hampering the ceiling for this Seahawks team. The defense has been the best in the league for most of the season, but a reliance on field goals has made it hard to get ahead early in games.

It's what hurt them in the loss against the NFC West rival Rams, and it hurt them as they tried to beat a 44-year-old Philip Rivers on their home turf.

Seattle has another monumental matchup against the Rams upcoming in Week 16, which could decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC. For now, however, the Seahawks will celebrate the leg of Myers as he pushed them to 11-3.

