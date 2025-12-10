Seahawks' impressive consecutive record in danger of being broken vs. Colts

The Seattle Seahawks (10-3) have built one of the most impressive defenses in the league together. They are built with elite playmakers all across the field, and they have great depth.

Seattle currently has one of the most impressive streaks in the league, going into Week 15, of not allowing a 100-yard rusher in the last 22 consecutive games. Its impressive streak, however, is in danger of being broken on Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts (8-5) visit the Seahawks.

The Colts have lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones for the year to an Achilles injury, and Anthony Richardson is still on IR with an eye injury. Meanwhile, rookie Riley Leonard has a PCL injury and is still questionable to play.

The two healthiest quarterbacks they have are former Seahawk Brett Rypien and 44-year-old Phillip Rivers, who came out of a five-year retirement to sign to the practice roster on Tuesday.

With a hurt rookie, an untested Rypien, and a veteran coming off a long retirement session, the Colts don’t have great options in their passing game. In comes star running back Jonathan Taylor.

In 13 games played this season, Taylor is playing his best season since his tremendous 2021 season. He has rushed for 1,356 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 68 first downs on 247 carries for an average of 5.5 yards per carry.

Taylor is one of two players in the league who are averaging over 100 yards per game at a league-high 104.3 yards.

The Colts are not likely to put the game in the hands of three quarterbacks. Taylor has the second-most carries in the league, with only two fewer carries than Buffalo’s James Cook. Indianapolis will turn to Taylor as its saving grace for the remainder of the season.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates after a sack against Minnesota Vikings quarterback Max Brosmer (12) during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Seahawks’ defense has been consistent and elite in most of the games they’ve played. The only bad game the Seahawks had defensively was the 38-35 Week 5 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The last time the Seahawks allowed a 100-yard rusher was last season’s Week 8 home loss to the Buffalo Bills with a 31-10 score, their biggest blowout loss that season. The Seahawks’ defense has improved significantly since then, with several players becoming the league’s top run-stoppers, including defensive end/tackle Leonard Williams and defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

The Seahawks are second in the league in points allowed per game (17.4) and fourth in rushing yards allowed per game (91.1). While the Seahawks’ defense is elite, the Colts might overutilize Taylor to the point where he might literally carry the offense.

Seattle might still win decisively on Sunday, but Taylor may get to over 100 yards in the game based on his carry number and how talented he is.

