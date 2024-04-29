All Seahawks

Michigan's AJ Barner Eyes Another Championship with Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks draft pick A.J. Barner is hoping to win more in the NFL linking up with another former Michigan Wolverine in coach Mike Macdonald.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end AJ Barner (89) against the Washington
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end AJ Barner (89) against the Washington / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Seattle Seahawks haven't won a Super Bowl in a decade, but they are bringing some championship experience to the roster with fourth-round rookie right end A.J. Barner, who just came off a National Championship season at Michigan.

Barner played all 15 games for the Wolverines this year, catching 22 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown. As primarily a blocking tight end, he plays a role that isn't big in the stat sheet, but is key when it comes to wins and losses — and that's all Barner cares about when it's all said and done.

Michigan tight end AJ Barner makes a catch against Rutgers linebacker Deion Jennings during the
Michigan tight end AJ Barner makes a catch against Rutgers linebacker Deion Jennings during the / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I’m here to win championships," Barner said in his introductory conference call. "I love football and I just want to help the team out however I can. It’s an honor to go to a city like Seattle.”

On Day 3 of the draft, pickings can be slim when it comes to the top talent. That's why teams usually seek out players who love football and winning more than anything, particularly as the talent pool thins out after the first three rounds. They are willing to do whatever it takes to win football games, and that's oftentimes the heartbeat of the football team.

The majority of NFL rosters are comprised by players drafted on Day 3, but of course, not every player makes it far in their career. The hope for Barner is that his winning attitude can become infectious around the team and that he makes positive contributions, whether on offense, special teams or off the field.

Before joining forces with veterans such as Noah Fant and Pharaoh Brown in OTAs next month, Barner and the rest of the Seahawks incoming 2024 class will begin their journey through the offseason with rookie minicamp next weekend.

