Seattle Seahawks Draft: Ranking John Schneider's 14 Draft Classes
On April 25, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald will conduct their first NFL draft together as the franchise embarks on a new era after missing the postseason in 2023.
In the aftermath of a disappointing season that resulted in missing the playoffs, Seattle cleaned house for the first time in more than a decade, relieving long-time coach Pete Carroll of his duties and hiring Macdonald as his replacement. Personnel-wise, the team also said goodbye to future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner for the second time in three years and underwent significant turnover on the defensive side of the ball during free agency.
Though the Seahawks extended their drought with a fourth straight season without a playoff win, the future remains bright in the Pacific Northwest thanks to two solid draft classes in a row to close out the Schneider and Carroll era. Holding seven picks in this year's draft, they won't have as much ammunition to upgrade the roster as they have in recent years after acquiring multiple first and second-round picks in the Russell Wilson trade, but there's still plenty of resources to add talent.
Looking back at Schneider's previous 14 drafts calling the shots for the Seahawks, how do the classes stack up against one another? And where does the latest 2023 class fall in the rankings after one season?
14. 2013
Best Pick: Luke Willson
Worst Pick: Chris Harper
Grade: F
One year after picking a pair of future Hall of Famers and five key contributors for an eventual Super Bowl champion, Schneider laid a huge egg in 2013. After lighting it up at the NFL combine, Seattle viewed Christine Michael as the backfield heir apparent for Marshawn Lynch and picked him with its first selection in the second round. But it became clear quickly he wouldn't be able to fulfill that expectation and after two stints with the franchise along with several other stops, he finished his forgettable career with 1,089 rushing yards.
Looking at the rest of this extremely underwhelming draft class, Harper didn't even make the Seahawks roster out of training camp competing at a crowded receiver position and never caught a pass in an NFL game. Third-round pick Jordan Hill's once-promising career as a rotational defensive tackle ended up being derailed by injuries and aside from Willson, who managed to carve out a successful eight-year career and caught 111 passes, not a single one of the team's other 10 selections started more than eight games in a Seattle uniform.
13. 2017
Best Pick: Chris Carson
Worst Pick: Malik McDowell
Grade: D
Unlike 2013, the Seahawks did unearth a couple of multi-year starters in this draft class. Coming out of nowhere as a seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma, Carson's rookie season ended abruptly with an ankle injury after just four games, but he eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards each of the next two seasons. Third-round pick Shaquill Griffin emerged as a starter early in his rookie season and eventually earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019, helping him cash in as a free agent to sign a multi-year deal with the Jaguars in March 2021.
But away from those two gems, Seattle didn't have much luck finding difference makers, starting with a huge whiff picking McDowell at No. 35 overall. After being involved in an ATV accident, he never played a single down for the franchise. Fellow second-round pick Ethan Pocic started 40 games at guard and center but also missed 23 games with a plethora of injuries and never developed as hoped. Making matters worse, only one of the team's four third-round picks (Griffin) amounted to much, with defensive tackle Naz Jones, receiver Amara Darboh, and safety Lano Hill starting a combined eight games. Only three players from this class earned a second contract with the team and after a neck injury forced Carson to retire last August, none of the picks remain on the roster.
12. 2014
Best Pick: Justin Britt
Worst Pick: Kevin Norwood
Grade: D+
One year after Schneider and Carroll dropped the ball with a terrible 2013 class, 2014 ultimately wasn't that much of an improvement. None of the four players selected in the fifth round or later by the Seahawks that year started a game for the team and three of them never even played in a single regular season for them. Whiffing on multiple fourth-round picks, Norwood caught nine passes for 102 yards as a rookie and then was traded to the Panthers after just one season, while defensive end Cassius Marsh contributed a grand total of three sacks in three seasons with the organization. On top of that, Paul Richardson's inability to stay healthy prevented him from emerging as the dynamic playmaker on the outside Seattle envisioned he would be when the team used an early second-round pick on him.
On the plus side, Seattle's other second-round pick Justin Britt became an immediate starter at right tackle as a rookie for an eventual NFC Champion. Eventually transitioning to center by his third season, he started 86 total games in six seasons with the franchise, turning in a solid career for a late second-round pick. Richardson also turned in one decent season before hitting free agency with 703 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2017, turning that lone season of production into a big free agent deal with Washington, but this class was by and large a dud.
11. 2021
Best Pick: Tre Brown
Worst Pick: Dee Eskridge
Grade: D+
Now with three seasons under their belts, injuries have prevented this tiny three-player class from making much of an impact for the Seahawks. Eskridge, who the team drafted in the second round with hopes of becoming a viable third receiving weapon behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, has missed 27 games due to various injuries and a suspension. When healthy, he's largely been a non factor, catching 17 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in 24 games. Fourth round cornerback Tre Brown flashed as a rookie and after missing most of the 2022 season recovering from an injury, he did start seven games last year with 34 tackles and two interceptions, including returning one for a touchdown, before being benched in favor of Mike Jackson.
Seattle's other pick, sixth round selection Stone Forsythe, has played well in limited chances and made positive strides last year starting eight games at right tackle. But the former Florida standout finds himself stuck behind Cross and Lucas at the tackle positions entering the final year of his contract, which will keep him out of the lineup without injuries striking again. While all three of these draft choices remain on the team and have one more shot to earn a second contract, returns to this point haven't been overly positive and the fact two top picks that year went to the Jets for safety Jamal Adams adds insult to injury.
10. 2019
Best Pick: DK Metcalf
Worst Pick: L.J. Collier
Grade: C-
In some ways, this may be the most bizarre of the 14 drafts conducted Schneider. With two first-round picks, he reached selecting Collier at No. 29 overall and that pick did not pan out well, as they voluntarily held him out as a healthy scratch for seven games in 2021 and produced three sacks in four disappointing seasons before departing in free agency prior to the 2023 season. He then traded down multiple times with their other first-round pick before eventually selecting safety Marquise Blair, who has exhibited great potential but missed most of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with knee injuries before being cut in August 2022.
Looking beyond those first two picks, however, Schneider landed one of his biggest draft coups by trading back into the second round to select Metcalf, who stands out as one of only eight receivers in NFL history to produce more than 370 receptions, 5,300 receiving yards, and 42 touchdowns in his first five seasons. Third-round pick Cody Barton produced 136 tackles and two interceptions after becoming a starter in 2022, but the linebacker's performance wasn't good enough to bring him back on a second contract. Collectively, Metcalf Barton, and fourth-round pick Ugo Amadi were the only players from an 11-player class who played substantial starter-worthy snaps and the misses at the top further drag down this group.
9. 2016
Best Pick: Jarran Reed
Worst Pick: Rees Odhiambo
Grade: C
In terms of a truly average draft class, Schneider's 2016 haul deserves the cake. There was some misfortune thrown into the batter in the pre-baking process, as third-round running back C.J. Prosise flashed immense potential in the brief moments where he wasn't injured and had starter upside. At the same time, neither of the team's other two third round picks accomplished much with Odhiambo struggling in seven starts at left tackle and Vannett catching a total of 48 passes in four seasons with the team. Like the 2017 class, there simply wasn't enough production after having ample draft capital on day two.
Looking at the positives from this group, though fans loved to pile it on him due to his penalty issues and inconsistencies in pass protection, tackle Germain Ifedi was a serviceable starter in four seasons with the team. That's not necessarily the ringing endorsement a franchise wants for a first-round pick, but he wasn't as bad as some fans believe either. One round later, Schneider traded up for Reed, who turned in 10.5 sacks in 2018 and produced 28.0 sacks and 70 quarterback hits in six seasons with the team. As far as day three values, Quinton Jefferson has turned in a stellar career as a former fifth-round pick, producing 88 tackles and 13 sacks in five seasons over two separate stints with the organization.
8. 2018
Best Pick: Michael Dickson
Worst Pick: Alex McGough
Grade: C
Three years ago, this draft class might not have received a passing grade due to several players being negatively impacted by chronic injuries. But running back Rashaad Penny finally played to his first-round talents with a clean bill of health late in the 2021 season, leading the NFL in rushing over the final six games and earning himself a new contract. Unfortunately, injuries struck again in his final year with the team, causing him to miss 12 games and end his time in Seattle on a sour note. Third-round pick Rasheem Green also picked a great time to enjoy the best season of his career with 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits, leading to a contract from the Texans, while Dickson continued his dominance as one of the premier punters in the game.
What keeps this class from a higher ranking, however, is the lack of true difference makers. Fifth-round pick Tre Flowers became an instant starter at cornerback, but he never made the big step forward many within the organization believed he would and ended up being released in the middle of the season in 2022. Jamarco Jones flashed in spot starts at guard and tackle, but he battled persistent injury problems that kept him from ever being a viable starting option. Will Dissly started off his first two seasons red-hot as a receiver before suffering devastating lower body injuries and while he's been healthy the last three years, he hasn't been a factor in the passing game and that led to his release this spring. Add in the fact they weren't able to get much out of Shaquem Griffin and Jacob Martin developed into a solid rotational rusher after being traded to the Texans as part of the Jadeveon Clowney trade in 2019 and this is a ho-hum class overall.
7. 2023
Best Pick: Devon Witherspoon
Worst Pick: Kenny McIntosh
Grade: C+
Just one year into their respective NFL careers, it's way too early to know how impactful this draft class will be for the Seahawks, especially with a new coaching staff taking over. Injuries were an unfortunate part of the equation last year, as defensive tackle Mike Morris only played in one game before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery after showing promise in training camp. McIntosh also suffered a sprained knee early in camp and though he returned from injured reserve midway through the season, he didn't see a single offensive snap, so it remains to be seen where he fits into the backfield equation moving forward.
But if there's reason for optimism, Witherspoon immediately performed up to expectations as a top-five pick, becoming the first rookie since 1999 to amass three sacks, 15 pass breakups, and eight tackles for loss in a single season, finishing fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year balloting. Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba also started to catch fire in the second half, catching 47 passes for 518 yards and four touchdowns in Seattle's final 12 games, while Zach Charbonnet rushed for 462 yards and averaged 4.3 yards per carry complementing Ken Walker III. There's a lot to like with this group and if Derick Hall can step his game up in year two after a quiet rookie season, this could be one of Schneider's better classes when it is all said and done.
6. 2015
Best Pick: Tyler Lockett
Worst Pick: Terry Poole
Grade: B-
As a whole, Seattle's 2015 draft class can be best described as top-heavy. Though the pick was controversial at the time given the player's dismissal from Michigan's football program, defensive end Frank Clark contributed as a rotational rusher in his first two seasons, including posting 10.0 sacks in 2016 despite starting only five games. From there, he racked up 22.0 sacks and 48 quarterback hits in his final two seasons with the franchise before being traded to Kansas City for draft picks, standing out as arguably the best pass rusher the team has had in the Carroll/Schneider era. After trading away four picks to move up in the third round, the team also landed Lockett, who earned First-Team All-Pro accolades on special teams as a rookie and evolved into a perennial 1,000-yard receiver.
While those two selections alone make this class stand out compared to many of the others from the past 13 years, the rest of the Seahawks picks didn't work out. Poole never played a down in the regular season as a fourth-round pick before washing out of the league and Mark Glowinski wound up becoming a viable starter for the Colts and Giants after the team inexcusably released the young guard midway through the 2016 season. As for the rest of the group, none of the other four players drafted by Schneider and Carroll that year started a single game and two of them never even dressed for a game.
5. 2020
Best Pick: Jordyn Brooks
Worst Pick: Stephen Sullivan
Grade: B-
With all but one player from the group still on the roster, Seattle's 2020 class didn't yield any stars, but several core contributors emerged from the group. One of their best first round picks since Earl Thomas, Brooks racked up a franchise record 184 tackles in 2021 and the former Texas Tech star rebounded from a torn ACL to eclipse 100 tackles last season before leaving for Miami as a free agent in March. After missing his entire rookie season recovering from leg surgery, Taylor has been a dynamic pass rusher in spurts, including posting a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2022, but heading towards free agency, he has yet to prove the type of consistency needed to earn a second contract.
Away from Brooks and Taylor, third-round pick Damien Lewis became a starter on day one for the Seahawks and despite dealing with some injuries along the way, he started more than 60 games before bolting for the Panthers in March. Running back DeeJay Dallas chipped in on special teams and as a third down back over four seasons, while fourth round pick Colby Parkinson finally stayed healthy and put up decent stat lines over the past two years to earn a three-year contract from the Rams. The final three picks in this class didn't pan out, as fifth round pick Alton Robinson missed all of 2022 with a knee injury and was released before last season, sixth round pick Freddie Swain was cut in training camp two years ago, and Sullivan only lasted one season with the organization.
4. 2022
Best Pick: Riq Woolen
Worst Pick: Tyreke Smith
Grade: B
As rookies, Seattle's 2022 draft class gave the heralded 2012 class a run for the money with Walker and Woolen both finishing in the top three in Rookie of the Year balloting, tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas starting 16 games together as pass protectors for Geno Smith, and second-round pick Boye Mafe, fourth-round pick Coby Bryant, and seventh-round pick Dareke Young making significant contributions as reserves. With their youngsters coming of age quickly, the play of the rookie class as a whole played a major role in a surprise playoff berth with nine wins and the franchise looked destined for big things in the near future as a result.
While last year shouldn't be viewed as a sophomore slump, at the same time, Schneider's 2022 haul didn't perform as well in their second seasons with the franchise. Woolen struggled to convert tackle attempts and saw his interceptions total cut to two after leading the league as a rookie, Walker's yards per carry and rushing totals declined behind a shaky, injury-ravaged offensive line, and Cross and Lucas missed 14 combined games. In addition, Bryant was dogged by a toe injury and Young missed all but three games due to a sports hernia, preventing either from making an impact. Assuming the group has better luck health-wise, the sky is still quite high, especially with Mafe breaking out last year nearly hitting double-digit sacks, but for the Seahawks to reach their full potential, Woolen, Walker, and company must bounce back after a disappointing year.
3. 2011
Best Pick: Richard Sherman
Worst Pick: John Moffitt
Grade: B+
In the midst of Schneider and Carroll's golden years of drafting, the 2011 class had more noticeable misses than the two classes sandwiched around it. Guard James Carpenter never lived up to his first-round selection, but he did start 39 games in four seasons with the team, played significant snaps in a Super Bowl XLVIII victory, and remains in the NFL in the present. Off-field issues prevented Moffitt from becoming a long-term starting option and he quickly got dealt to Denver, while receiver Kris Durham caught a whopping three passes in his only season in Seattle before getting cut the next year.
But based on how the rest of the draft class fared, Schneider and Carroll can be forgiven for those couple of misses. Becoming a starter early in his rookie season, fourth-round pick K.J. Wright would spend the next decade with the Seahawks, racking up 941 tackles, 54 passes defensed, and 13.5 sacks starring alongside Wagner at linebacker. In the secondary, cornerback Richard Sherman emerged as one of the best fifth-round picks in NFL history, picking off 32 passes and earning All-Pro honors four times in seven seasons with the franchise. Additionally, sixth-round cornerback Byron Maxwell became a plus-starter across from Sherman and seventh-round pick Malcolm Smith etched his name in franchise lore by earning Super Bowl MVP honors by returning an interception against Peyton Manning 69 yards for a touchdown.
2. 2010
Best Pick: Earl Thomas
Worst Pick: E.J. Wilson
Grade: A-
Out of the gate, Schneider and Carroll had a prime opportunity to start of their rebuild efforts in Seattle with a bang while holding two first-round picks in the 2010 NFL Draft. Addressing the trenches first, they drafted Oklahoma State tackle Russell Okung, who started 72 games over the next six seasons and earned one Pro Bowl selection despite persistent injury issues. Eight picks later, they snagged Thomas, who became an instant starter and quickly turned into household name as one of the NFL's premier safeties. Starting 125 games in nine years with the franchise, he racked up 664 tackles, picked off 28 passes, and earned All-Pro distinction five times. To varying degrees, both first rounders proved to be building blocks for a title team.
As for the rest of the draft, second-round pick Golden Tate got off to a slow start. But the former Notre Dame star turned things around with more than 1,500 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his final two seasons in Seattle, helping bring a Lombardi Trophy to the Pacific Northwest in the process. In terms of value, fifth-round safety Kam Chancellor stands out as the best pick from this outstanding class, as he became the unsung leader of the "Legion of Boom" delivering bone-jarring hits to opponents and leading to substantial changes in how teams scouted the position. In eight seasons with the Seahawks, he recorded 607 tackles and 12 interceptions while earning All-Pro recognition twice. He also turned in several of the most iconic plays in team history, including a pick-six against the Panthers in the 2014 NFC Divisional Round.
1. 2012
Best Pick: Bobby Wagner
Worst Pick: Winston Guy
Grade: A
It's well-documented that the majority of draft experts panned the Seahawks for their draft class in 2012. ESPN's Mel Kiper gave the class a C- mark, while Bleacher Report infamously gave Schneider and Carroll a flunking grade. A decade later, those post-draft assessments look comical in every sense. First-round pick Bruce Irvin, who most analysts viewed as a major reach at No. 15 overall, produced 22.0 sacks and three interceptions in his first four seasons with the team and has 56.5 sacks in his career. In the next two rounds, Schneider snagged a pair of future Hall of Famers picking Wagner and quarterback Russell Wilson, who combined to earn 17 Pro Bowl selections and led the team to eight playoff appearances in 10 seasons. Wagner owns the franchise's all-time tackles record and was named First-Team All-Pro six times, while Wilson owns every significant passing mark.
What truly makes this one of the best draft classes in NFL history is the value Seattle found in later rounds after picking Wagner and Wilson. Cornerback Jeremy Lane played in 70 games during six seasons with the franchise, receiving substantial snaps working out of the slot and on special teams. Seventh-round pick J.R. Sweezy made the rare transition from defensive line to guard and entered the starting lineup full-time by his second season in 2013. He started 64 games total in five seasons with the organization, proving to be a home run late-round selection. Each of those players deserves props for being key contributors for both Super Bowl squads in 2013 and 2014.