Seahawks 'Confident' in WR Marquise Goodwin in Wake of DK Metcalf Injury

Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin back-flipped for joy as quarterback Geno Smith took the final kneel to secure a 37-23 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

And if he could, Seattle coach Pete Carroll would likely back-flip too after the performance his team put together, one that was ignited by Goodwin's hot start. For now, he'll stick to raining praises on the veteran receiver from the podium.

"I'm really excited for Marquise," Carroll said. "He came to us kinda late and had a great camp with us ... but showed great stuff. He's so explosive, I don't know how old he is, but he's still really, really fast and it shows on the field. He gives you a real boost and you can see it."

Goodwin finished with four catches for 67 yards and two beautiful touchdown grabs on impressive throws from Smith. These two scores helped Seattle build a 24-14 lead heading into halftime before rookie running back Kenneth Walker III took over late.

Goodwin, a 10-year vet, seems to be taking some inspiration from the rookie, admitting he's always looking to learn in his first season with the Seahawks.

"I have nothing but room to grow, 'cause I'm always learning," Goodwin said.

He'll have to learn how to step into a larger role rather quickly. Seattle lost star receiver, DK Metcalf, to a knee injury on Sunday, though Carroll said it won't require surgery. He's expected to return after an indefinite absence.

In the meantime, Goodwin will be leaned upon as Seattle's No. 2 receiver alongside Tyler Lockett.

"If DK's gonna take a little bit to get back, he'll jump into a role where we'll feel confident using him," Carroll said.

Goodwin found the end zone for the first time in over a year. And if Seattle's plans for him hold true, he'll likely have many more trips scheduled in the coming weeks, starting with a tough matchup with the 6-1 New York Giants at Lumen Field on Sunday.

"He had a lot of fun playing today," Carroll said. "It was exciting to see him help us out so much."



Seattle and New York are set for a 1:25 p.m. kickoff.

