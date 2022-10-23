Seahawks Lose DK Metcalf but Hold Lead Over Chargers at Half

A chaotic first half has come to a close at SoFi Stadium, with the Seattle Seahawks leading the Los Angeles Chargers 24-14.

Perhaps the biggest storyline from the opening 30 minutes is the Seahawks' loss of star receiver DK Metcalf, who was ruled out late in the first quarter with a knee injury after being carted off.

The game began in an inauspicious style, with Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throwing an interception on just the fourth play from scrimmage.

However, Seattle's defense responded, holding serve and forcing a turnover of downs as safety Ryan Neal stopped Los Angeles running back Austin Ekeler short of the line to gain on 4th and 1.

There was nothing inauspicious about what happened next. The Seahawks put together an 8-play, 68-yard touchdown drive aided by a defensive interference penalty on 3rd and 13 and capped off with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Smith to receiver Marquise Goodwin on 3rd and 14.

The Seahawks' defense went right back to work, as Neal intercepted Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on 3rd and 7 some four plays later. Seattle's offense capitalized, as rookie running back Kenneth Walker III ran into the endzone from 12 yards out.

The following possession, Seahawks defensive end Darrell Taylor strip-sacked Herbert, recovering the fumble and taking it 21 yards the other direction. A 46-yard field goal from Jason Myers put Seattle up 17-0 late in the first quarter.

As the quarter changed, so did the momentum - quickly.

After the Chargers put together an 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, Smith fumbled on the second play of the following drive. Los Angeles took advantage, with Herbert finding Mike Williams for a 13-yard score.

Seattle's offense had to punt after a short five-play drive, but the defense managed to calm the storm, forcing a quick three-and-out.

In need of life, Smith went to work, hitting Will Dissly for eight yards and Colby Parkinson for 28 more on National Tight End's Day. A few plays later, Goodwin hauled in a 23-yard touchdown grab, his second of the day.

The Seahawks' defense held serve to close the half, entering the locker room with momentum.

Los Angeles will receive the kickoff to begin the second half.

