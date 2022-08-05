Seahawks Camp: 2 Rookies & O-Line Coach - ‘Correction Is Direction’

Despite their struggles in recent seasons, the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line is looking to take a major step forward in 2022.

In his first season at the helm, offensive line coach Andy Dickerson is using his experience as a run game coordinator (a role he previously held with the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns) to strengthen the line in both run and pass protection. In addition to some savvy veterans, Dickerson is working with a pair of high-profile draftees in linemen Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas.

On Wednesday, Dickerson offered his thoughts on the promise of his offensive line’s fresh faces.

“A lot of the playbook is in, but you see Charles [Cross] rolling with the ones and we’ve had Abe [Lucas] rolling with the ones, so we give them the information and we let them fly,” Dickerson said. “We have extra meetings with the rookies. Myself or Keli’i [Kekuewa] will meet with them extra. We have rookie meetings, but then he will grab them early in the morning sometimes, so you just keep giving them the information. Again, we had the rookie minicamp and there weren’t different plays then, so they have had that knowledge.”

The Seahawks have high hopes for their rookies, having selected Cross out of Mississippi State with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old has impressed his new offensive line coach with his eager work ethic.

“He has a great demeanor, has a smile on his face, and he will say, 'It's time to get to work, coach, let's go,'" Dickerson said of Cross.

As the positional battles continue, Dickerson remains steadfast in directing the action on the field, all while keeping a watchful eye on the competition. Seattle double-dipped into the pool of offensive linemen by selecting Lucas in the third-round (72nd overall) from Washington State. Dickerson has allowed Lucas to take reps with the primary unit, along with Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe.

Still, the competition at right tackle is only one of the battles currently being fought in Seahawks camp. All in all, the Tufts University alum knows that the best way to learn about his players is for his players to learn while on the field.

“You keep stacking it and giving them the reps,” he explained. “Correction is direction, so every time something happens at practice, that’s why you practice. You learn it, you get better, you change the synapses, and you react the right way when you need to.”

After enjoying a day off on Thursday, the Seahawks will return to the practice fields on Friday.

