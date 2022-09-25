WATCH: Security Stops Seahawks vs. Falcons Due To Airborne Drone

Late in the fourth quarter of their Sunday NFC showdown at Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks matchup with the Atlanta Falcons was briefly stopped due to a rather odd security risk.

The risk was reported to be an airborne drone that was flying overhead while the Seahawks trailed the Falcons 27-23.

The lead official announced the incident as a "timeout for NFL security" and prompted both teams to leave the field.

A similar incident also occurred on Saturday night at Husky Stadium, when the Washington Huskies, also located in Seattle had their game delayed by a drone flight during their 40-22 blowout win over the Stanford Cardinal.

Following the stoppage in play, the Seahawks had the ball with a chance to go down the field in the final minutes and pull ahead of the Falcons but were unable to do so, with quarterback Geno Smith throwing an interception on a 4th and 18 passes that was intended for Tyler Lockett.

After the pick, Smith had completed 32 of 44 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns and was sacked twice for 17 yards.

After the turnover, the Falcons were able to run out the remainder of the clock, sealing the road win and earning their first win of the season.

