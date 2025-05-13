Seattle Seahawks receive disappointing grade for aggressive 2025 offseason
Free agency has slowed down considerably, the 2025 NFL draft has come and gone, and teams are busy with rookie minicamps and getting their draft picks under contract. The preseason begins in less than three months with the Hall of Fame Game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions.
The grades continue to pour on from numerous analysts in terms of what the 32 teams have done to date in preparation for NFL 2025.
Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated came up with his offseason report card for the four teams in the NFC West. While the San Francisco 49ers were a distant fourth with a D-minus mark, the other three clubs all received passing grades. The Arizona Cardinals led the way with a B-plus, while the Los Angeles Rams and Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks were given a B-minus.
“The Seahawks could see mixed results from their busy offseason. They essentially swapped (Geno) Smith and (DK) Metcalf for (Sam) Darnold and (Cooper) Kupp. It’s tough to argue that they got the better end, mainly because of Kupp’s lengthy injury history and Darnold’s disastrous final two games in Minnesota. Seattle rolled the dice on (DeMarcus) Lawrence, who has regressed in recent seasons and is coming off a significant foot injury.”
Manzano continued. “But the Seahawks had an impressive draft—they were ranked the top class in the NFC by the MMQB. The ultra-athletic (Jalen) Milroe has plenty of upside and could be another quarterback option if Darnold’s breakout season proves to be a fluke. (Elijah) Arroyo could develop into a reliable weapon for Darnold. (Nick) Emmanwori could end up being a chess piece for coach Mike Macdonald. And (Grey) Zabel, the first-round pick, will help at multiple spots after playing guard and tackle at North Dakota State. But the Seahawks should have done more to bolster last year’s weak offensive line.”
A B-minus feels a bit underwhelming. The last part of the evaluation is a little confusing considering general manager John Schneider actually drafted three offensive linemen for the second straight year. In any case, nothing matters until the teams actually take the field later this year for the start of the regular season.
