Mike Macdonald says Seahawks need to find more reps for former first-round pick
Last week, Seattle Seahawks writer Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times took a look at the team’s 2025 draft class and what could be ahead for the seven of the eight selections still with the club. When it came to the club’s first-round pick a year ago, defensive lineman Byron Murphy II wasn’t overly impressive.
“By most outside assessments, Murphy had a middling rookie season when factoring in his status as the second defensive player taken in the draft,” stated Condotta. “He had just half a sack, that coming in the second game of the season, and just one other tackle-for-a-loss. Pro Football Focus graded him 97th of 219 interior defensive linemen, 64th in pass rushing and 104th against the run, writing he had a ‘somewhat frustrating season in which Murphy also fought through a hamstring issue and struggled to make a consistent impact.’”
Condotta pointed out that Murphy suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 vs. Miami, “and it seemed to take him a while to get back to full health.” The former University of Texas totaled six tackles and that aforementioned half-sack in the team’s first two contests, and played only a dozen defensive snaps vs. the Dolphins. He missed the next three games, and returned to action in Week 7 at Atlanta. It would be the first of 11 straight games for Murphy, who made nine starts over that stretch. In 14 games, he finished with 36 tackles—30 of those in the final 11 outings. “Coach Mike Macdonald praised Murphy’s play throughout,” added Condotta.
Speaking of the team’s sideline leader, he had this to say (via Condotta) when it came to Murphy getting more changes to chase down opposing quarterbacks. “He’s earned more pass-rush reps than he has (had),” explained Macdonald. “It’s just how other guys have earned those reps, too.”
Seattle finished with 45 sacks in 2024, 11.0 of those by Pro Bowler Leonard Williams. The team added veteran DeMarcus Lawrence this offseason in free agency, and the club has a very formidable front with those performers, as well as Jarran Reed and Johnathan Hankins. Is Murphy primed for a breakout year?
