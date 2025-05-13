Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III lands in disrespectful spot in post-draft RB rankings
In the span of just one year, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker has seemingly gone from a media darling to a punching bag.
On some level, it's understandable. Walker, a 2022 second-round pick out of Michigan State, had a great rookie season and a solid second season, but his production noticeably declined in 2024 as he rushed for just 573 yards and seven touchdowns. Even when considering that he only played 11 games due to injury, he still posted career-lows in yards per game (52.1) and yards per attempt (3.7).
Now, Walker's perception has gone from one of the league's better running backs to an average or even slightly below-average one. Rotoballer's Quincy Milton III is the latest pundit to disrespect Walker, placing him at No. 17 in his post-draft running back rankings.
"Kenneth Walker III is in a prove-it year," Milton wrote. "His talent has never been a question, but his durability continues to be a serious concern. Walker will perform when healthy, but the emergence of third-year back Zach Charbonnet in his stead last season will make it easier to turn the reins over if durability continues to be an issue."
Rotoballer is a site largely focused on fantasy sports, so Milton could be speaking from that perspective even if the article doesn't explicitly state it. Ignoring fantasy, however, Walker should be at least a few spots higher.
Yes, Walker's 2024 season was sub-par, there's no denying that. Yes, Charbonnet is breathing down his neck, as the two had remarkably similar stats last season.
However, most would agree that Walker is a better player than what he showed last season. He showed in his first two seasons that he can be a dynamic running back when healthy, and there's no reason he can't get back to that point in 2025. Hopefully, for both his and the Seahawks' sake, he can go just that this fall.
