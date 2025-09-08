All Seahawks

NFL.com dings Seahawks QB Sam Darnold for ‘brutal’ finish vs. 49ers

Things didn’t go well for quarterback Sam Darnold in his final two games with the Vikings. On Sunday, his debut with the Seahawks ended on a disappointing note.

Russell Baxter

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to make a pass against San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the seventh time in their last eight overall meetings with the rival San Francisco 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks left the field with a loss. It also marked the fourth straight time the club fell at home to the Niners, this time by a 17-13 score.

There was certainly a chance for Mike Macdonald’s team, outgained 384-230 in total yards by game's end, to steal a victory. After Kyle Shanahan’s club took a 17-13 lead with 1:34 to play on a Brock Purdy TD pass to tight end Jake Tonges, the stage was set

“Following the Niners’ go-ahead touchdown,” explained NFL.com’s Michael Baca, “there was ample opportunity for the Seahawks to have a game-winning drive of their own. Facing a four-point deficit with 94 seconds left and one timeout remaining, ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Sam Darnold﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ keyed in on ﻿﻿﻿﻿Jaxon Smith-Njigba﻿﻿﻿﻿ to flip the field on a 40-yard pass along the sideline. That put Seattle in scoring position with more than a minute left to play and the timeout in its back pocket.”

The connection put the ball on the 49ers’ 14-yard line. There was incomplete pass from Darnold to Kenneth Walker III, but the ‘Hawks gained five yards when Bryce Huff was flagged for offsides. A Walker run gained zero yards and with less than a minute remaining, Seattle faced and second-and-nine.

Seahawks’ QB Sam Darnold drops the ball in tough loss to 49ers

“The mere pressure ﻿﻿﻿﻿Nick Bosa﻿﻿﻿﻿ created on the right side,” added Baca, “caused Darnold to fumble as he was winding up to throw, with the tip of the ball getting dislodged out of his hand thanks to right tackle ﻿﻿﻿﻿Abraham Lucas﻿﻿﻿﻿’s back. It was a brutal way to lose for Darnold, who was looking to shake off a bad outing in his final performance for the Vikings and start his time with the Seahawks on the right foot.”

“There was little opportunity for Darnold and Co. to do that,” concluded Baca, “however, having possessed the ball for an astounding 22:02 in the game and snapped just 50 offensive plays. Darnold finished with an efficient day passing (16-of-23 for 150 yards), but it was a gloomy end for Seattle’s season opener.”

Make it three straight losses for Darnold’s teams going back to the 31-9 setback at Detroit in Week 18 last season, and the 27-9 setback to the Rams in the NFC Wild Card Game. In that trio of defeats, he’s thrown one touchdown pass, committed three turnovers, and been sacked a dozen times.

Russell Baxter
