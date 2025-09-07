Seahawks' star CB Riq Woolen beaten on 2 key plays in crushing late loss to 49ers
RIP, Riq?
On a day in which the Seattle Seahawks' defense lived up to its preseasons billing as one of the best units in the NFL, in the end it was beaten - and deflated - by the San Francisco 49ers' third-string tight end.
With the Seahawks nursing a 13-10 lead late in the game and the Niners without injured star tight end George Kittle, former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen was beaten not once but twice on key plays in the 17-13 loss at Lumen Field.
Bottled up all day, 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy faced a 2nd-and-9 at his 32 with 2:38 remaining. He lauched a pass down the left sideline that Woolen lost track of. When he momentarily slowed up, receiver Rickey Pearsall broke free for a 45-yard completion.
It got worse for Woolen and the Seahawks.
Five plays later the Niners faced 3rd-and-3 at Seattle's 4-yard line. In a play eerily remiscent of 1982's classic "The Catch," Purdy was pressured and rolled right out of the pocket. With no receiver open, he heaved an ill-advised throw into the end zone.
When the ball was in the air, Woolen was properly positioned and had both hands raised ready to make a game-sealing interception. Instead, he let Tonges - who didn't have an NFL catch entering the game - to slide in front of him and steal the ball for a touchdown with 1:34 remaining
Joe Montana-to-Dwight Clark, meet Purdy-to-Tonges. And for the Seattle, hello gut-punch season opener.
