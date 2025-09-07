All Seahawks

Seahawks' star CB Riq Woolen beaten on 2 key plays in crushing late loss to 49ers

Former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen gave up two huge completions including the game-winning touchdown in Seattle's 17-13 loss to the Sana Francisco 49ers.

Richie Whitt

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch during the first half against San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch during the first half against San Francisco 49ers / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
RIP, Riq?

On a day in which the Seattle Seahawks' defense lived up to its preseasons billing as one of the best units in the NFL, in the end it was beaten - and deflated - by the San Francisco 49ers' third-string tight end.

With the Seahawks nursing a 13-10 lead late in the game and the Niners without injured star tight end George Kittle, former Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen was beaten not once but twice on key plays in the 17-13 loss at Lumen Field.

Bottled up all day, 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy faced a 2nd-and-9 at his 32 with 2:38 remaining. He lauched a pass down the left sideline that Woolen lost track of. When he momentarily slowed up, receiver Rickey Pearsall broke free for a 45-yard completion.

It got worse for Woolen and the Seahawks.

Five plays later the Niners faced 3rd-and-3 at Seattle's 4-yard line. In a play eerily remiscent of 1982's classic "The Catch," Purdy was pressured and rolled right out of the pocket. With no receiver open, he heaved an ill-advised throw into the end zone.

When the ball was in the air, Woolen was properly positioned and had both hands raised ready to make a game-sealing interception. Instead, he let Tonges - who didn't have an NFL catch entering the game - to slide in front of him and steal the ball for a touchdown with 1:34 remaining

Joe Montana-to-Dwight Clark, meet Purdy-to-Tonges. And for the Seattle, hello gut-punch season opener.

Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) tackle 49ers tight end Luke Farrell
Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) tackle 49ers tight end Luke Farrell / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

