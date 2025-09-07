CBS names cornerback Seattle Seahawks' biggest remaining roster need
Expectations are high for Mike Macdonald's defense going into his second year as the Seattle Seahawks' head coach. That is appropriate given how much talent he has to work with and the remarkable results he got in Year 2 as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator.
More than one analyst believes that this Seahawks defense could be the best scoring unit in the league for the first time since the 2015 season. Even the more pessimistic projections don't have them any worse than finishing in the top 10.
From top to bottom it's a strong unit, but one potential weakness is their depth at cornerback. According to Josh Edwards at CBS Sports, that's the team's greatest remaining roster need.
"Cornerback has questions. Devon Witherspoon has been fantastic and the same has been true of Riq Woolen at times in his career. Josh Jobe is projected to start on the other side."
Seattle should be perfectly fine in the slot, where Witherspoon is an elite performer. They also now have rookie Nick Emmanwori in the mix, and he will occasionally drop down into that spot, freeing up Spoon to wreak havoc elsewhere.
The x-factor here is Seattle's depth on the boundary. Josh Jobe finished last season strong on the left side, allowing only one touchdown and a 76.6 passer rating in six starts. However, it was a small sample size and there are no proven options behind either Jobe or Woolen on the other side.
This wouldn't be the case if the Seahawks had hung onto Mike Jackson, but just before last season they traded him to the Carolina Panthers for a seventh-round pick who didn't even make the roster.
No matter how this season plays out, odds are the Seahawks will need to boost their depth here in next year's draft.
