Sam Darnold under tremendous pressure to continue Vikings surge with Seahawks in 2025
There’s a new leader behind center in the Pacific Northwest. Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider did a massive housecleaning this offseason when it came to the league’s 14th-ranked offense in 2024. Veteran Sam Darnold comes over from Minnesota to run new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s attack. That’s due to the fact that Schneider dealt quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders in mid-March.
Only two players (Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley) were drafted ahead of Darnold in 2018. The former USC product endured a rocky tenure with the New York Jets—hardly a surprise considering the state of a franchise that still hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2010. Darnold would wind up being dealt to the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and the struggles continued. He would sign with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, where he seemed to turn the corner professionally thanks to coaches like Kyle Shanahan and Kubiak.
Sam Darnold enjoyed a career campaign with the Vikings in 2024
The Minnesota Vikings took a chance on Darnold a year ago, signing him to a one-year deal. It proved to be a pivotal moment for the talented but erratic performer. He started every game in 2024 for the first time in his career. His 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdown strikes were easily career-highs. Darnold was named to his first Pro Bowl and was on his way to be playing in his first postseason game. However, the season would conclude with a bit of thud.
The Vikings were in Detroit for the final game of 2024, and a victory over the Lions would give the Purple Gang the NFC North title. O’Connell’s club entered the Sunday night clash at Ford Field riding a nine-game winning streak. They had scored at least 20 points in 15 of their first 16 games. Darnold had already thrown those aforementioned 35 TD passes, two or more scores in 12 of those 16 outings.
Ouch. It was a season-worst performance by the Vikings’ quarterback in terms of completion percentage (43.9)—hitting on just 18-of-41 throws—and passing yards (166). Minnesota was limited to three field goals in a humbling 31-9 loss. A week later at the home of the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, the Los Angeles Rams’ defense sacked Darnold nine times and forced him into a pair of turnovers (including a fumble returned for a touchdown). Sean McVay’s club cruised to a 27-9 win.
Which Sam Darnold will the Seahawks see in 2025?
And there’s the rub. There are strong opinions regarding Darnold’s overall performance in 2024. While he enjoyed an incredible resurgence in large part due to O’Connell, his play in the club’s final two outings brought back memories of the issues that plagued him the vast majority of his career.
Hence the pressure on a quarterback that the Seahawks inked to a three-year, $100.5 million contract this offseason. Now all Darnold has to do is show that the majority of this past season was a sign of things to come, and his final two outings in 2024 were now the exception and not the rule.
