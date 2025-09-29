NFL execs envy Seattle Seahawks' ability to rebuild at QB and keep competing
Only one team around the NFL can best the run the Seattle Seahawks have had at quarterback. Going back to the beginning of Brett Favre's prime back in 1994 the Green Bay Packers have enjoyed strong quarterback play for over 30 years running now.
The Seahawks aren't terribly far behind, though. With the one hiccup exception of the 2011 season with Tarvaris Jackson, Seattle has had a quality quarterback every year since Matt Hasselbeck became their starter in 2001. The Dallas Cowboys are a distant third in this department, and no other teams are even close.
When they made the move to trade Geno Smith and sign Sam Darnold, a lot of analysts were skeptical and predicted that they'd be taking a step backwards in their backfield. Instead, the Seahawks have gotten an ugprade, while seemingly cutting the cord with Smith at the exact right time - three years after pulling off the same with Russell Wilson.
Call it exceptional self-scouting, call it good luck, call it whatever you want - it's an extremely rare ability to know when and how to make a change at the game's most-important position.
Other executives have taken notice. Here's what one said about Seattle's ability to rebuild at QB and keep on competing, according to Mike Sando at The Athletic.
"The thing about Seattle is, they have survived the rebuild multiple times," a third exec from another team said. "There is something to that. Because they won games in the midst of all that, they don't fear the same things that other guys fear."
While the Darnold gamble has worked out great so far, it was far from a guarantee - and the Seahawks gave themselves more ammunition by drafting Jalen Milroe in the third round - a move that echoed taking Russell Wilson in the third after signing Matt Flynn.
This is the real key to that success - not only do the Seahawks know when a QB is about to drop off - they make sure they have their next guy lined up BEFORE they cut ties.
While it seems like an obvious move, so many other franchises get it wrong and wind up chasing franchise starters for years - as has been the case for the Carolina Panthers since they cut Cam Newton - or in some cases - like that of the Cleveland Browns - for decades.
John Schneider only arrived in 2010 with Pete Carroll, so he can't take credit for the entire run of Seattle's good luck at quarterback. It is an undeniably impressive run they've put together, though - and if they can keep the ball rolling here they might wind up like Green Bay and become a perennial contender.
