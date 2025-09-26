Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has to stop playing Surrender Ball on 4th & short
The Seattle Seahawks came out okay, but they very nearly suffered a devastating collapse in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals last night. With 7:06 to go in the game, Seattle took a 20-6 lead on a field goal from Jason Myers, who would later ice the game with a last-second 26-yarder.
Truth is, the game should have never come that close. After getting shut down virtually the entire night, the Cardinals' receivers finally caught fire in the closing minutes, threatening a massive upset. If Mike Macdonald had been more aggressive on fourth down they'd never have been in range, though.
Now, NFL.com is taking him to task for those decisions. Here's what they had to say.
NFL.com on Seahawks' kicks
"What hurt the Seahawks was settling for a field goal (on fourth-and-2) on the opening drive of the second half. That felt like a go-for-the-carotid-artery spot. After Zach Charbonnet’s TD was negated, they trusted the kicking game -- and it almost cost Mike Macdonald. Jason Myers rewarded Macdonald’s trust on the game-winner after missing a similar-length kick a few minutes earlier, but the Seahawks should feel a little lucky to get out alive after controlling most of the game."
While Myers eventually came through with the game-winner, Macdonald's growing penchant for kicking on fourth and short is a major concern. Given what the math says about those situations and the personnel he has to work with, electing to kick in those spots amounts to Surrender Ball - a strategy that might have cost them a chance to start the season 4-0, if they had only been more aggressive against the 49ers.
Macdonald is clearly a defensive genius and Seattle's vaunted team culture appears to be just as strong as it was in Pete Carroll's prime. If he's going to keep kicking on fourth and short, though it's going to cost this team a lot of close games.
