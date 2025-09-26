All Seahawks

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has to stop playing Surrender Ball on 4th & short

Seattle came out on top, but they very nearly blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter - and it shouldn't have been that close.

Tim Weaver

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks came out okay, but they very nearly suffered a devastating collapse in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals last night. With 7:06 to go in the game, Seattle took a 20-6 lead on a field goal from Jason Myers, who would later ice the game with a last-second 26-yarder.

Truth is, the game should have never come that close. After getting shut down virtually the entire night, the Cardinals' receivers finally caught fire in the closing minutes, threatening a massive upset. If Mike Macdonald had been more aggressive on fourth down they'd never have been in range, though.

Now, NFL.com is taking him to task for those decisions. Here's what they had to say.

NFL.com on Seahawks' kicks

"What hurt the Seahawks was settling for a field goal (on fourth-and-2) on the opening drive of the second half. That felt like a go-for-the-carotid-artery spot. After Zach Charbonnet’s TD was negated, they trusted the kicking game -- and it almost cost Mike Macdonald. Jason Myers rewarded Macdonald’s trust on the game-winner after missing a similar-length kick a few minutes earlier, but the Seahawks should feel a little lucky to get out alive after controlling most of the game."

While Myers eventually came through with the game-winner, Macdonald's growing penchant for kicking on fourth and short is a major concern. Given what the math says about those situations and the personnel he has to work with, electing to kick in those spots amounts to Surrender Ball - a strategy that might have cost them a chance to start the season 4-0, if they had only been more aggressive against the 49ers.

Macdonald is clearly a defensive genius and Seattle's vaunted team culture appears to be just as strong as it was in Pete Carroll's prime. If he's going to keep kicking on fourth and short, though it's going to cost this team a lot of close games.

Mike Macdonald
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks studs & duds from thrilling TNF win over Cardinals

Takeaways from Seahawks’ nail-biter win over the Cardinals

Russell Wilson shares defiant statement after GIants bench him

Seattle Seahawks lose critical run-blocker for at least four games

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER

Tim Weaver has been writing about the NFL since the 2013 season for multiple teams and outlets, including USA Today and The Sporting News. He currently covers the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers for On SI.