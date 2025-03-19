NFL free agency: Seahawks hosting ex-Titans second-round draft pick
Flashback to Week 1 of 2024, when Mike Macdonald made his debut as an NFL head coach. The opponent was the visiting Denver Broncos. The Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line, from left to right, was tackle Charles Cross, guard Laken Tomlinson, center Connor Williams, guard Anthony Bradford, and tackle George Fant. Macdonald’s club came away with a 26-20 victory.
The team ran for 146 yards, and quarterback Geno Smith was sacked only twice. Seattle’s offensive unit did give up a pair of safeties in the second quarter, which included Bradford being flagged for holding in the end zone. In any case, Tomlinson is now a member of the Houston Texans, Williams retired after eight games last season, and Fant was a salary-cap cut. When the smoke cleared in 2024, the Seahawks’ offensive front earned the second-worst grade in the league via Pro Football Focus.
Much of the criticism surrounds the interior of the unit. Hence, it’s no surprise that general manager John Schneider is looking at all aspect in terms of improvement.
Tomorrow is now today. Dillon Radunz was the 53rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, He comes off a season in which he started all 15 games he appeared in. During his first two years in the league, the former North Dakota State product played in 23 contests and made a combined five starts. It’s been a much different story the past two seasons, as Radunz has appeared in 31 games and been in the opening lineup a combined 26 times.
While the four-year pro doesn’t really rank high on Pro Football Focus’ list at the guard position (No. 56), the saving grace is that he is more effective at pass protection than as a run blocker. In any case, the Seahawks continues to look for interior line help. The cupboard isn't bare thanks to Bradford, and two-year center Olu Oluwatimi. The key will be finding the right combination, and establishing plenty of continuity.