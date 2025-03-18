3 positions the Seattle Seahawks should still address in free agency
It is roughly a week into the league’s new fiscal year, and every franchise has dipped into the free agency market in one way or another.
For the Seattle Seahawks, their main focus has come on the offensive side of the ball. There’s a new starting quarterback (Sam Darnold), a pair of veteran wideouts (Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling), and a versatile offensive lineman (Josh Jones).
Ah, Seattle’s offensive line, which according to Pro Football Focus was the second-worst such unit in the league this past season. It is possible general manager John Schneider may be waiting for late April to add some more young talent to this group. After all, the Seahawks have used a combined seven draft choices the past three years on offensive line help.
The team still has plenty of salary-cap room (via Spotrac) at its disposal. Hence, here is a look at a few areas the Seahawks may be able to shore up with a veteran or more. When it comes to Mike Macdonald’s club, all three of these choices are pretty self-explanatory, and the focus is clearly in the trenches.
Guard: Brandon Scherff
It’s not the first time the fifth overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft has hit the open market. Sturdy Brandon Scherff spent his first seven NFL seasons in Washington, and didn’t miss a game his first two seasons. Injuries began to become a factor, but that didn’t prevent the team from securing his service in both 2020 and 2021 via back-to-back “franchise” tags.
Scherff was named to five Pro Bowls with the club, then inked a three-year, $49.5 million deal (via Spotrac) with the Jaguars in 2022. The University of Iowa standout started all 52 games (including playoffs) during his stay with the club. The 33-year-old pro is Pro Football Focus’ 12th-ranked guard in terms of pass protection.
Center: Garrett Bradbury
Former Patriots’ pivot David Andrews would also be a solid choice. Still, familiarity would seem to dictate a reunion between new Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold and his center from this past season. Six-year pro Garrett Bradbury was a solid performer for the Purple Gang, and started all 17 regular-season tilts and the wild card game for Kevin O’Connell’s club this past season.
Macdonald’s club started two different centers in 2024. Veteran Connor Willliams retired after nine games, and 2023 fifth-round pick Olu Oluwatimi took over for the final eight contests. Bradbury became available on Monday after the Vikings were unable to find a trade partner in recent weeks.
Guard: Shaq Mason
Another player that was cut loose by his club this offseason, veteran blocker Shaq Mason spent the past two seasons with the Houston Texans. A fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2015, the former Georgia Tech product has quite the 10-year resume.
Mason has played in 152 regular-season games, with 147 starts, and done it with three different organizations (Patriots, Buccaneers, and Texans). He’s made at least 10 starts in each of his 10 seasons. Mason is a two-time Super Bowl champion, both titles with the Pats, and his teams have reached the playoffs in all but one season. That postseason experience (17 games and starts) is certainly worth tapping into.
