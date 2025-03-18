Seahawks Hosting Former Titans Second-Round Pick
The Seattle Seahawks have made major headlines this offseason due to some sweeping roster changes. Though the blockbuster moves are likely done, the team is still showing interest in making some new additions to the offense.
Per reports from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Seahawks are hosting former Tennessee Titans offensive guard Dillon Radunz for a visit.
"The Seahawks are bringing in former Titans G Dillon Radunz for a visit today into tomorrow, sources say," Garafolo tweeted. "Seattle’s new run game specialist/assistant OL coach Justin Outten was with a Radunz in Tennessee the last two years."
Radunz has spent his entire four-year career with the Titans after being a second-round pick by the team in the 2021 NFL Draft. He's started 31 of 54 games for Tennessee over the past four seasons.
Last offseason, Titans coach Brian Callahan said that Radunz, who has experience at tackle and guard, would start the season off on the interior of the o-line.
“I see Radunz starting off as a guard,” Callahan said in March. “Not that he can’t play anywhere else but we wanted to give him a place to start out and his best chance to help us is going to be starting out inside. If we need to bump him out we will. He’s done both, he’s got flex which I think is important but I see him starting out inside.”
