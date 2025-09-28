NFL Network insider breaks big scoop on Seahawks corner Riq Woolen
Four games into the 2025 season, it's clear that the Seattle Seahawks do not have many weaknesses, especially on defense. However, there is at least one pretty big exception to that rule. Fourth-year cornerback Riq Woolen has been the team's weakest link on this side of the ball.
Despite his issues with penalties and in coverage, Woolen's athleticism and high ceiling could make him a big trade target in the coming weeks. According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, some teams around the league are monitoring Woolen as a possible target ahead of the November 4 trade deadline.
NFL Network on Riq Woolen
In addition to ranking second in the league in penalties through four games, Woolen's numbers are not pretty. So far he has allowed a career-worst 61.1% completion rate and a 106.7 passer rating, well off from his career numbers of 54.7% and 71.9.
Pro Football Focus has Woolen graded out at 40.1 in coverage and 40.4 overall, which ranks him 151 out of 158 qualifying cornerbacks.
With strong backup options in Derion Kendrick and Josh Jobe, you can see why the Seahawks might feel they don't need to keep Woolen around.
So, what could they get for him? At the moment our best guess is that Woolen would net at best a fourth-round draft pick in any trade. However, if he continues to play like this he may get no more than a sixth-rounder for Seattle by the trade deadline.
Even as much as he's struggling one thing the Seahawks can't do is allow Woolen to leave in free agency next year without getting anything in return. That makes a trade a real possibility unless he turns things around fast.
