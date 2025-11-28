15 Seattle Seahawks players who will be unrestricted free agents in March

The Seattle Seahawks have put together their strongest roster in 10 years - and appear ready to make their first deep playoff run since the end of the Legion of Boom era.

However else the rest of this season plays out, general manager John Schneider and his staff face some difficult decisions in the coming months.

This is a very talented team, but a lot of their best young players are set to hit the open market in March is they don't get re-signed. Here are 15 Seahawks players who will become unrestricted free agents when the new league year begins.

Seahawks 2026 UFAs

- WR/PR Rashid Shaheed

- CB Riq Woolen

- S Coby Bryant

- RB Kenneth Walker III

- OLB Boye Mafe

- CB Josh Jobe

- NT Johnathan Hankins

- WR Darek Young

- CB Shaq Griffin

- DL Quinton Bohanna

- LB Chazz Surratt

- RB Cam Akers

- S D'Anthony Bell

- TE Eric Saubert

- OL Josh Jones

At the top of the list, the most-important pending free agent to re-sign is probably Rashid Shaheed.

While he has not yet found his rhythm with Sam Darnold, the Seahawks gave up fourth and fifth-round picks to get him from the New Orleans Saints. So, if they let him walk they will have sacrificed a lot of draft capital for a half-season rental.

Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant, Boye Mafe and Kenneth Walker are next in the pecking order - and you can make a strong case for all of them to be re-signed.

However, we know that Seattle was dangling both Woolen and Mafe going into the trade deadline, so it's more likely those two will be allowed to test the market. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have tried to work out a new deal with Bryant but have been unable to come to an agreement.

Of the rest, only cornerback Josh Jobe should really be a priority to re-sign. Since he joined the starting lineup late last year he's been a revelation in coverage. Through nine games he has only allowed a 50.8% completion rate and a 72.3 passer rating.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

