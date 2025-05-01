Seahawks embrace comparison between Nick Emmanwori, Mike Macdonald's former star
Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald knows how much a star safety can do for his defense. As defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, he helped develop Kyle Hamilton into a first-team All-Pro and arguably the best safety in the entire league.
Now, he believes his new star safety in Seattle could reach a similar level.
Nick Emmanwori, who the Seahawks traded up to select at No. 35 overall in last week's NFL Draft, received frequent comparisons to Hamilton throughout the pre-draft process, and as it turns out, the Seahawks were one of the teams to make those comparisons.
"Yes. They said me and him are very similar," Emmanwori said, per Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “But I can still work on some things to get up to his All-Pro level now.”
Macdonald, who led the Seahawks to 10 years in his first year as head coach, didn't shy away from making that comparison either.
“I think what we found with Kyle is that the system allows for us to get multiple safeties on the field and also be in the slot, kind of like with enhanced coverage responsibilities," Macdonald said. “(Hamilton) can affect the game that way kind of at the second level while training at the third level. Gives us some depth at the safety room, guys that we currently love that are on the roster. To be able to affect the game early on in his career, too, as he starts to develop.
“Same story with Nick. ...Buying into the vision we have for him, it’s going to be really fun to work with him when he comes (this) week.”
Emmanwori is a physical freak, able to run a 4.38-second 40-yard dash while boasting a 6-3, 220-pound frame. He has the potential to become one of the league's best safeties, he just needs the right coach to help him realize that potential.
“Mike has a good track record in the NFL. Came from the Ravens. Had Kyle Hamilton under his belt and did a lot with him,” Emmanwori said. “Him being my head coach means a lot to me. And so is what he thinks about me and what I can do in his system.”
