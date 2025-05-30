NFL.com names giant hole at line of scrimmage Seahawks' biggest remaining priority
It's not difficult to figure out where the Seattle Seahawks roster is weakest right now. Any 30-second clip of Seattle's passing offense over the last two years will tell you the gaping hole at right guard is their most-problematic position, and whichever position ranks second isn't close.
Last season the Seahawks tried to fill the hole with three different players. First up was 2023 fourth-round draft pick Anthony Bradford, who graded out as the team's worst offensive lineman as a rookie (a real accomplishment) and didn't look much better as a sophomore.
Next up was rookie third-round pick Christian Haynes, who only graded out three points higher in pass blocking. It speaks to the situation that the team had stated Haynes wasn't physically ready to play at this level earlier in the year.
Last in line was rookie Sataoa Laumea, who earned a few starts at the end of the season andended up with a 19.8 grade in pass protection.
It would have been a good idea to sign a proven veteran at this spot in free agency, but the Seahawks didn't do that - and they didn't draft anyone who had previously played right guard either. And so, NFL.com has named this particular issue Seattle's biggest remaining offseason priority.
NFL.com on Seahawks right guard situation
"Last year, the entire interior of the Seahawks' offensive line was porous, with the right guard play standing out as particularly atrocious -- and while Seattle plugged left guard with first-rounder Grey Zabel and will continue to hope center improves, there should be a competition at RG..."
As for that competition it'll be Bradford, Haynes, Laumea and 2025 sixth-round draft pick Bryce Cabeldue.
At this point it's over our paygrade as to how to find an upgrade this late in the offseason. Our best guess is that a trade would represent their best chance - but solid starting offensive linemen tend not to get dealt - and for good reason.
The best hope is probably that one of the team's young guards has a break-through type of year, but given Seattle's sad history of developing interior linemen it's not likely to happen.
Figuring out how to manage a turnstile at right guard will probably be the most challenging aspect of new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's job. It was the same case for Ryan Grubb and Shane Waldron before him, and neither could find a solution.
The truth is that Kubiak - and by extension starting quarterback Sam Darnold - are being set up to fail because the Seahawks front office simply hasn't invested enough at those three interior positions. If right guard and center are as bad as we believe they will be, the case to fire general manager John Schneider should start to pick up steam somewhere in the middle of the season.
