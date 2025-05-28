'Big and physical cornerback' named Seahawks' most exciting UDFA
The Seattle Seahawks are learning more about their roster as the third and final phase of the team's offseason workouts begin.
One player flying under the radar is undrafted cornerback Isas Waxter out of Villanova.
Bleacher Report scout Matt Holder likes what Waxter brings to the table from a physical standpoint.
"Isas Waxter is a big and physical cornerback who is a willing run defender. He projects as an undrafted free agent due to his limited athleticism and will likely have to carve out a role on special teams to make an NFL roster," Holder wrote.
"Waxter could also have a future at strong safety given his ability to handle physical route-runners and play the run."
Waxter is a long shot to make the roster, but Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski believes he is a blast from the past.
"In some ways, Isas Waxter is reminiscent of an old-school Seattle Seahawks corner, when the team was still chasing the high of the Legion of Boom's golden era," Sobleski wrote.
"The Villanova product is a 6'1", 209-pound corner. He's going to reroute wide receivers off the line of scrimmage and make them work for every catch. He's not a fluid coverage option, though."
Waxter's size helps his chances of making the team, but he also has a bit of versatility to his game, and Sobleski thinks he could be looking at a position change.
"A potential move to safety is an intriguing possibility. Seattle did draft South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori in the second round to eventually serve as its strong safety. Waxter can provide more flexibility in the secondary if the Seahawks want a bit of a throwback option," Sobleski wrote.
Waxter will need to contribute in as many ways as possible if he wants to make the team as an undrafted free agent.
