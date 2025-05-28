ESPN analyst says Seahawks are one of least improved teams in NFL
There will still be the occasional free-agent signing, and many NFL teams are currently in the midst of their first round of OTAs. When it comes to the shaping of rosters this offseason, what you see right now (for the most part) is what you get in regards to the 32 clubs.
ESPN NFL analyst Ben Solak came up with his three-most improved and three-least improved teams when it comes to their offseason endeavors. On the positive side, he listed the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, and New England Patriots. When it came to the opposite, there’s the Keystone State combination of the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as Mike Macdonald’s Seattle Seahawks.
“The Seahawks’ offseason got a ton of coverage, so we don’t need to rehash it all,” explained Solak. “But when Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf leave the building for Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, you’re downgraded in my eyes. The offensive line still has big question marks, even if rookie Grey Zabel plays well. Coach Mike Macdonald worked wonders with this defense last season and must do so again this year.”
Many have lauded general manager John Schneider’s work this offseason, from the revamping of the quarterback and wide receiver rooms, to a draft class that saw Schneider add 11 players—nine on the offensive side of the ball. Along with Zabel, the rookie class includes safety Nick Emmanwori, and quarterback Jalen Milroe.
The Seahawks are coming off a season in which they finished 10-7 (the same record as the NFC West champion Rams), but missed the playoffs. Macdonald’s debut campaign featured a lot of inconsistency. The team opened 3-0, dropped five of their next six games, then closed 2024 with six victories in their final eight outings. Will this club actually take a step backwards?
