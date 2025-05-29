Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe receives bold prediction for rookie season
Though it may be a while before Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe assumes the starting job, he absolutely still has a chance to make an impact very soon.
The No. 92 overall pick in last month's draft, Milroe will begin his NFL career behind new starter Sam Darnold and possibly Drew Lock as well. However, his legs give him a strength that neither of them could even hope to replicate.
Over his two seasons as a starter at Alabama, Milroe rushed for 32 touchdowns and used his combination of size and speed to dominate opposing defenses. NFL defenses will of course be tougher to crack, but he absolutely has the ability to dominate at the professional level as well.
That could even start as soon as this year. In an article detailing 100 bold predictions for the upcoming season, SI's Connor Orr predicted Milroe to score three touchdowns on the groundin his rookie season.
"Add this to a long line of doomed Conor Orr bold predictions," Orr wrote. "Every year, I become obsessed with the idea of a quarterback whose primary weapon is his running ability becoming an ingrained part of a team’s offense and taking over a noticeably significant part of the game plan. I said this last year with Justin Fields and believe, in years past, I have advocated for a real two-quarterback system.
"However, I think Milroe was drafted highly enough to be worthy of immediate integration into the Seahawks’ game plan. He can take a lot of pressure off Sam Darnold, who will be heavily zero-blitzed after everyone saw Minnesota’s struggles to protect him in the playoffs."
It really depends on how willing offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and co. are willing to use Milroe, but if they decide to roll out specific packages for him, he can and will do some damage with his legs.
