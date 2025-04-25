Nick Emmanwori highlights: Top plays for Seahawks new DB from South Carolina
Josh Schneider is all throwing it back to the early 2000s with his Seattle Seahawks selections in the 2025 NFL Draft. After drafting a physical, mauling offensive guard in the first round in Grey Zabel, Schneider pulled the trigger to trade up to 35th overall for the rights to drafting Nick Emmanwori, a safety out of South Carolina.
Emmanwori is an athletic marvel. The pick, announced by former LOB legend Richard Sherman, gives major Kam Chancellor vibes. Seahawks fans, there is a ton to be excited about for a defensive swiss army knife that can play all over the secondary. The highlights are absurd.
Emmanwori's athleticism can't be overstated. He ranks as the most athletic safety in NFL Scouting Combine history, scoring a perfect 10.00. At 6-foot-3, 220 lbs, Emmanwori ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, jumped out of the building with a 43" vertical jump, and recorded an 11'6" broad. He is the toolsiest safety in recent history.
The Seahawks are clearly trying to build their roster the way that it was the most successful in their franchise history. The secondary now has Tariq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, and Emmanwori roaming the backfield, looking to make plays to get the ball back to the offense. What Schneider is building has tons of length and athleticism, and it's a defensive roster that has the ability to start turning the tide in the NFC West back in Seattle's favor.
