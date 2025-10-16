Odds revealed for Seahawks' second prime-time game of 2025 vs. Texans
This week the Seattle Seahawks will be back under the lights for a nationally-televised Monday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans. This will be the team's second prime-time game of the year after taking down the Arizona Cardinals in a Thursday night game a couple weeks back.
The Texans were supposed to be one of the toughest contenders in the AFC this season, but they have yet to put it all together, coming into Week 7 with a 2-3 record.
Seahawks-Texans Week 7 odds
According to the latest odds available at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Seahawks are considered 3.5-point favorites at home for this matchup.
Fans who are hoping to see a prime-time shootout are likely going to be disappointed. The Texans currently have the league's top scoring defense, only allowing 12.2 points per game. They have been tough both against the pass and the run, giving up the fifth-fewest passing yards per game and the seveth-fewest rushing yards per game.
The Texans are also coming off of an early bye week so they should have fresh legs for this one. However, the Seahawks have one big thing that the Texans don't: a potent passing offense.
Sam Darnold has performed above and beyond all of our high expectations so far this season, leading Seattle to a fourth-ranked passing offense despite running the ball more than any other team in the NFL this year.
Meanwhile, C.J. Stroud has only gotten going in Houston's last two games facing the terrible defenses of the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens, racking up six touchdowns and no intereptions. That only brings his season TD-INT ratio to 8/3, though - and the Seahawks are far more formidable, defensively.
Heading into Week 7, the Seahawks rank sixth in fewest points allowed per game. They're especially tough on quarterbacks, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers for the second most sacks (20) this season.
For whatever it's worth, the Seahawks lead the all-time series with the Texans, 4-1 and have won their last three matchups
