2 Realistic Trades Seahawks Could Still Make This Offseason

The Seattle Seahawks are no stranger to making big trades in order to fix the roster.

With the draft and OTAs in the rearview mirror and training camp coming up, the Seahawks could look to make a deal or two to help maximize the 53-man roster going into the 2026 season. Here are two potential trades the Seahawks could explore.

Seahawks Acquire Kayvon Thibodeaux From New York Giants

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux looks on during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have been linked to Kayvon Thibodeaux in the past, but this year could be the time when a deal finally gets done. Thibodeaux is on the final year of his rookie contract with the Giants, and he is viewed as a possible trade candidate because the team just selected Arvell Reese out of Ohio State.

It's the second straight year the Giants have selected a pass rusher in the top five of the draft. Throw Brian Burns into the mix as well, and there is a crowded position group in East Rutherford.

The Seahawks make sense as a Thibodeaux destination because the Los Angeles Rams just traded for Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns earlier this month. The Seahawks could use a counter move to keep up with the new NFC West favorite.

It will only cost the Seahawks a Day 2 pick, and Seattle has an excess of those going into next year. It would make sense for Seattle to take advantage of the opportunity and improve their front seven.

Seahawks Trade QB Jalen Milroe to AFC East

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

This is going to be a very competitive training camp with an extremely tight roster bubble. One place the Seahawks could open up a roster spot is at the quarterback position. Sam Darnold is guaranteed to be the starter, and Drew Lock appears to be a lock as the backup. Second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe could be on the outside looking in.

Milroe was a third-round pick out of Alabama last season, and he was selected as insurance in case Darnold flopped. That wasn't the case, and Darnold ended up winning a Super Bowl. Therefore, Milroe's future with the Seahawks looks a lot cloudier than it did when he first arrived last offseason.

There are teams that could invest in Milroe's future as a possible QB2 for the upcoming season. Nearly every team in the AFC East fits this bill.

The Buffalo Bills have Kyle Allen as Josh Allen's backup, and Milroe could be an upgrade at that position. The New England Patriots have Tommy DeVito, who shouldn't be viewed as one of the better backups in the league.

The New York Jets have some quarterback questions of their own with Geno Smith as the starter, but they could add a quarterback with some upside in Milroe to give themselves some versatility. As for the Miami Dolphins, they are giving Malik Willis the starting job, but Quinn Ewers is the backup. Ewers was a seventh-round pick in the 2025 class, while Milroe was a third-round pick. This could be an opportunity for the Dolphins to upgrade their depth.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter