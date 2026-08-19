2 Winners & 4 Losers From Seahawks Signing Trevon Diggs

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing Trevon Diggs on board after signing a contract with him in the middle of training camp.

Diggs has been a free agent since January after the Green Bay Packers waived him, but now he is working with the defending champions in hopes of returning to the Super Bowl. Here's a look at the winners and losers from the Diggs signing.

Winner: Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the fact that Diggs has been a free agent since January, signing just before the start of the season is a massive win for him. He gets just enough time to warm up for the season before the team faces off against the New England Patriots on September 9.

Diggs likely won't participate in this weekend's preseason contest against the Tennessee Titans, but it's possible that he could get some snaps in the team's preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. If we are under the assumption that this signing was made so that he would make the 53-man roster, he will have the right amount of opportunity to get ready for the new year.

Winner: Diggs Family

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs shakes hands with Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming Trevon is on the roster by Week 3, he'll have a chance to face off against his brother Stefon, who is a wide receiver with the Washington Commanders. Even though Trevon being in the NFL since 2020, the two brothers have never gone against each other in a professional game.

That could all change if both of them make their respective teams in our house by week three, which is scheduled to take place at the end of next month on Sept. 27.

Loser: Terrion Arnold

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, left, talks to wide receiver Malik Cunningham | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Terrion Arnold was placed on the NFL Commissioner's Exemption List, which means he is not expected to be with the team at the beginning of the season. Signing Diggs creates the opportunity for the Seahawks to move on from Arnold completely if he were to be eligible.

The Seahawks still have interest in signing Arnold once he is eligible to play, but Diggs will have a chance to possibly take his roster spot.

Loser: Nehemiah Pritchett

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pritchett has been battling through training camp and is potentially the front runner for the team's CB3 role. Adding Diggs into the mix makes his job a little bit harder, taking away from the strong reps he's had so far in training camp.

Pritchett's role might be unaffected with Diggs coming on board, but it definitely adds a little bit of uncertainty. Pritchett should still make the 53-man roster, but his path to playing time is a little more crowded.

Loser: Noah Igbinoghene

Washington Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene leaves the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The same could be said about Igbinoghene, who signed with the Seahawks earlier in the offseason. If the Seahawks were entirely pleased with Igbinoghene's progress, they might not have made this move. Igbinoghene plays more in the slot than Diggs, who tends to play more on the outside.

This might not affect his role, but given how versatile the Seahawks' cornerbacks are, any player can be moved into any potential position.

Loser: Julian Neal

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Julian Neal before the game against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third-round rookie Julian Neal came into the offseason with a lot of promise as a Day 2 pick and someone who could fill in at a position of need. With Riq Woolen moving on to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Seahawks needed a physical cornerback to come in and take his spot.

However, injuries have limited Neal in the first part of training camp, which has affected how many reps he can take. Diggs entering the fold might be a sign that Neal's injuries could linger into the season.

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