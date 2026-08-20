Seattle Seahawks Get Grade for Trevon Diggs Signing

The Seattle Seahawks are adding to their roster by signing cornerback Trevon Diggs to a deal.

Diggs is arriving late in training camp, but his familiarity with some of his teammates should help him get immersed very quickly. Diggs played alongside Josh Jobe at the University of Alabama, and he shared the field with DeMarcus Lawrence during their time together with the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-24.

Diggs has also worked with defensive backs coach Karl Scott and defensive coordinator Aden Durde. Both of them are familiar with his skillset and can bring out the best of his game.

Why Seahawks Signed Trevon Diggs

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on how the players on the team and coaches feel about him, it seems like the Seahawks can find a way to make Diggs part of their cornerback room. The Seahawks need to come up with an alternative plan at cornerback after losing Riq Woolen in free agency to the Philadelphia Eagles, and this is a possible solution for them.

The Seahawks also have Terrion Arnold, who agreed to terms with the team earlier this week, placed on the Commissioner's Exemption List. Arnold cannot practice or play with the Seahawks until this is cleared up, and there may not be a solution anytime soon as he is facing charges of kidnapping and robbery in Florida.

On top of that, Diggs has the mentality that the Seahawks are looking for as they try to focus on winning another Super Bowl.

"I just want to come here to compete, earn my keep, and do everything I can to earn a spot here and help this team win," Diggs told reporters.

Trevon Diggs describes why he signed with the #Seahawks. Familiarity was his key.



Says “I’m thankful” for this being his first NFL offseason he was healthy enough to just train.



“I’m looking to show I’m still the best.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/rsYhJ5HlIy — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 19, 2026

Final Grade: Trevon Diggs Signing

The Seahawks will soon find out how well Diggs can assimilate into the Seahawks' plans. Diggs may not be the All-Pro cornerback he was back in 2021, when he led the league in interceptions with 11. Since then, Diggs has only had six picks, none of which came in the 2025 season, where he split time between the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

The reality is that Diggs has only played in 22 games in the last three years and is not the same player he was before tearing his ACL in 2023. There were also rumors of clashing with the Cowboys' coaching staff last season.

“There are some relationships that you think can handle more than you thought," Cowboys legendary cornerback Everson Walls said back in February.

"There are some relationships that are up and down. I’m sure Trevon thought that this was going to work out, but you’ve got to do your part. There are rumors that he wasn’t doing that, and I’m not talking about on the field, necessarily. I’m talking about buying into the culture of the team.”

Maybe returning to play with some familiar faces will bring back some of what made Diggs so successful in the NFL. Given who he was as a player last season, racking up zero interceptions and getting targeted frequently by opponents, it's hard to imagine this being anything more than a simple depth signing. He likely will play on special teams as much, if not more, as he'll play on defense.

Pros Cons Low-risk, high-reward Injury history Familiarity with coaches, players Potentially past his prime

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