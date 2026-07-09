Top 25 Seattle Seahawks Going into 2026 NFL Season: #21 Cooper Kupp

The Seattle Seahawks had one of the most impactful offseasons in NFL history last year. The Seahawks acquired three key veterans who made a tremendous impact both on and off the field. Among those key offseason additions is wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who didn’t have the season that he wanted in Seattle.

Kupp, however, showed his clutch playmaking when the offense needed it and other players benefited from his leadership and willingness to help others grow. While it is likely he won’t come to his Los Angeles Rams playing days, he is still able to make the plays needed to make the Seahawks get big first downs or even touchdowns at the most needed times.

Why Kupp Could Be Ranked Higher?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 32 years old, Kupp isn’t playing at a high level moving forward. He was brought to be a potential consistent target in short-to-mid range passes. He caught 47 receptions for 593 yards and only two touchdowns. Kupp accounted for 26 first downs despite fewer receptions than in other seasons in his career. The Seahawks brought him in to be their second-best receiver, but at this point in his career, he is a reliable route-runner who can get open to help extend drives.

With the Seahawks getting Rashid Shaheed more familiar with the Seahawks’ offense to be an explosive number two, Kupp could be focused on being a more efficient route-runner and quick target. He still possesses great hands, top-tier route-running, reliable separation from opposing defensive backs, and is a highly efficient blocker.

He is also a key voice in the locker room and a selfless player who helps younger pass catchers or other younger players with certain roles. It wouldn’t be surprising to see that Kupp might have some explosive plays left in him, especially if the opposing defenses focus their attention on top receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Shaheed.

Why Kupp Could Be Ranked Lower?

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) talks to wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kupp isn’t a liability on the field, but he isn’t the explosive All-Pro Super Bowl MVP he was back in the 2021 NFL Season. He is in the second year of a three-year, $51 million deal, and he isn’t providing the high-volume stats to support his contract. His role has been diminished in the deep passing game that the team brought in Shaheed to pair with JSN. Before the Seahawks traded for Shaheed, rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo and rookie wide receiver Troy Horton had more explosiveness than Kupp.

Kupp is limited at this point in his career and has some gas left in the tank. He doesn’t have the speed to beat some of the better defensive backs in the league, so the Seahawks’ offense has to utilize into a reliable route-runner. This isn’t great value considering his expensive contract, but he stays a key player based on his leadership and impact in his plays when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands. Kupp enters the season as the third-best skilled position player on offense, but at this point in his career, it is better than being a cut candidate due to an expensive contract.

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