3 Bold Predictions for Seahawks vs. Raiders in Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to start a win streak as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

The Seahawks are fighting for positioning in the NFC playoff picture, and a win against the Raiders would go a long way toward being on the right side of the postseason. Here's a look at three bold predictions for the matchup.

Seahawks Will Run for 200 Yards

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs against Arizona Cardinals defensive line L.J. Collier. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders lead the NFL in an unfortunate category: they give up 151.2 rushing yards per game. As a team, they also allow the worst-scoring defense in the league, giving up 29.8 points per game.

The Seahawks have a dynamic duo in the backfield with Jaderian Price and Zach Charbonnet, both of whom have played two games since returning from their respective injuries. In their first game, they didn't get off to much of a rhythm against the Chicago Bears because Seattle was trailing for most of the contest. The team started to see a bit of momentum against the Arizona Cardinals when they ran for 120 yards.

Seattle has been trying to build an identity around rushing the football all season long, but they haven't had the personnel to do it. Now that they have both of their top running backs healthy and are facing off against a team that really struggles against the run, the game plan will be angled toward beating them at the line of scrimmage.

Perhaps the Seahawks can break off a long run or two, which could help them increase their total. 200 yards isn't totally out of the question for a Seahawks offense that has really struggled on the ground this season.

The Seahawks Defense Isn't Perfect vs. Fernando Mendoza

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks smell blood in the water as they face off against No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in his first career NFL start. In the last two wins, the Seahawks have held their opponents to just a single field goal, one of those being Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks' defense has been very impressive as of late, but that doesn't mean they will be perfect against Mendoza and the Raiders. Las Vegas head coach Clint Kubiak was Seattle's offensive coordinator last season, and he should have a special game plan set up for his team, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

I think Kubiak's expertise will help the Raiders score some points, but not enough to beat Seattle in the end. I think Mendoza scores a touchdown, but it may come towards the end of the game when things are a bit out of reach.

Drew Lock Creates QB Controversy Going Into Bye Week

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock in the huddle during the fourth quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't think Drew Lock is going to do anything extraordinary or outstanding in this game, but he will do a good job taking care of the football. Lock is the epitome of a backup quarterback: he isn't going to take over the game on his own, but he will do enough to get the team a victory. With a defense like Seattle's, that's all Lock really needs to do.

If he improves to 3-0 as a starter, it could raise the question of whether the team should stick with him after the bye week instead of Sam Darnold, who has struggled to avoid turnovers this season.

Ultimately, the Seahawks will likely go back to Darnold once he is healthy, potentially as early as Week 12 against the Niners, but Lock's performance will be enough to spark conversations during the bye week about a potential switch.

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